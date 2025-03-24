US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has rejected calls from some Democratic lawmakers for him to step down over his decision to support a Republican-drafted government funding bill.

"Look, I'm not stepping down," Schumer, 74, stated in an interview on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday.

Schumer’s decision not to block the bill has sparked outrage among some Democrats, who argue that the legislation gives President Donald Trump excessive power.

Avoiding a Government Shutdown While acknowledging that the spending bill was "certainly bad," Schumer defended his choice, arguing that the alternative would have been far worse.

"The other option had been to let the government shut down, which would have been 15 or 20 times worse," Schumer said.

He elaborated that during a shutdown, the executive branch has unilateral authority to decide which government functions remain operational, leaving key decisions in the hands of Trump, budget chief Russ Vought, and cost-cutting adviser Elon Musk. Schumer warned that such a scenario could "eviscerate the federal government."

Backlash from Democrats Schumer’s stance has drawn sharp criticism from Democratic lawmakers and progressive groups, highlighting internal divisions within the party as it remains in the minority in Washington.

Several House Democrats, including Representatives Glenn Ivey and Delia Ramirez, have suggested that Schumer should step aside, according to Politico. NPR reported that Democratic Senator Michael Bennet of Colorado did not explicitly call for Schumer’s resignation but told a town hall audience that "it's important for people to know when it's time to go."

Response to Pelosi’s criticism Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also criticised Schumer’s handling of the situation, arguing that he surrendered Democratic leverage without securing meaningful concessions. Schumer pushed back on this assertion during his Meet the Press appearance, maintaining that his primary goal was to prevent the "horror" of a government shutdown.

