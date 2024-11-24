Chuck Woolery, iconic game show host and podcaster, passes away at 83

Chuck Woolery, the charismatic host of classic game shows like Wheel of Fortune, Love Connection, and Scrabble, has died at 83. Woolery passed away at his home in Texas, with his wife, Kristen, by his side, according to his podcast co-host and close friend, Mark Young. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Chuck was a dear friend and a tremendous man of faith. Life will not be the same without him," Young shared in an email, as per AP report.

From the 1970s to the 1990s, Woolery was a beloved television icon, admired for his wit, charm, and relaxed style. His impact on the game show genre earned him a spot in the American TV Game Show Hall of Fame in 2007 and a Daytime Emmy nomination in 1978.

A game show pioneer Woolery’s career spanned decades, starting as the original host of Wheel of Fortune when it debuted in 1975. He transitioned to Love Connection in 1983, where he popularized the phrase “We’ll be back in two minutes and two seconds," a two-fingered signature dubbed the “2 and 2," a playful nod to the show's commercial breaks. He also hosted Scrabble starting in 1984, managing two hit game shows simultaneously until 1990.

Love Connection predated the dating app era, connecting singles on national TV. Woolery often charmed audiences with his humor, recounting memorable moments, such as the story of a 91-year-old man and an 87-year-old woman who bonded over balloon rides and shared a unique chemistry.

In addition to hosting, Woolery dabbled in acting and music. Before his TV career, he was part of the psychedelic rock duo The Avant-Garde, which scored a Top 40 hit with "Naturally Stoned" in 1968. He later pursued solo music ventures and wrote songs for artists like Tammy Wynette.

A shift to controversy In later years, Woolery gained attention for his conservative political views. As co-host of the Blunt Force Truth podcast, he frequently criticized liberals, supported Donald Trump, and questioned the government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. His controversial statements often sparked debates, including his assertion that pandemic measures were politically motivated.

Chuck Woolery's COVID-19 controversy Chuck Woolery, the beloved game show host turned right-wing podcaster, sparked significant controversy during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic with his outspoken social media posts and shifting narratives.

COVID-19 as political manipulation In July 2020, Woolery took to Twitter to claim that the COVID-19 pandemic was exaggerated for political purposes. He accused medical professionals, the media, and Democrats of lying about the virus to damage the US economy and undermine then-President Donald Trump's reelection campaign.

“The most outrageous lies are the ones about COVID-19. Everyone is lying. The CDC, media, Democrats, our doctors—not all but most—that we are told to trust. I think it’s all about the election and keeping the economy from coming back," Woolery wrote.

This post quickly gained traction after Trump retweeted it to his 83 million followers, amplifying Woolery’s views to a global audience.

Woolery's statements ignited widespread backlash, with critics accusing him of downplaying the seriousness of the virus. His words came at a time when the U.S. was grappling with surging infection rates, nearing 4.5 million cases and over 150,000 deaths by the end of July 2020.

Personal impact changes perspective Days after his initial post, Woolery revealed that his own son had contracted COVID-19. The news prompted a dramatic shift in his public stance.

“To further clarify and add perspective, COVID-19 is real and it is here. My son tested positive for the virus, and I feel for all of those suffering and especially for those who have lost loved ones," Woolery wrote in a follow-up post. Shortly after, he deactivated his Twitter account.

Clarifications on his podcast In later episodes of his podcast Blunt Force Truth, Woolery addressed the controversy, asserting that his intention was not to call COVID-19 a hoax but to highlight what he perceived as misinformation and inconsistencies in government and media narratives.

“I never said it wasn’t real," Woolery stated. “I said we’ve been lied to, and I stand by that. The president retweeting me was an honor, but it became a lightning rod for my critics."

Despite backlash, Woolery maintained that his criticisms stemmed from a belief in constitutional liberties. His online presence often reflected his sharp political stance, amplifying partisan headlines and drawing the attention of figures like Trump, who retweeted Woolery’s statements during the pandemic.

Legacy Born in Ashland, Kentucky, Woolery's journey took him from serving in the US Navy to becoming a television icon. His smooth-talking charm and distinctive style left a lasting impression on audiences.

He is survived by his wife, Kristen, and three children, Michael, Sean, and Melissa.