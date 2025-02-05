The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has offered buyouts to its entire workforce in a move aimed at aligning the agency with the national security priorities of US President Donald Trump, according to Reuters, which cited sources familiar with the matter.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the news.

CIA confirms buyouts as part of strategic shift A CIA spokesperson confirmed, as per the Reuters report, that the buyouts are part of a broader strategy under new CIA Director John Ratcliffe to ensure that the agency’s operations are responsive to the Trump administration’s priorities.

Official statement from CIA on workforce restructuring "Director Ratcliffe is moving swiftly to ensure the CIA workforce is responsive to the Administration's national security priorities. These moves are part of a holistic strategy to infuse the Agency with renewed energy," a CIA spokesperson was quoted as saying in a statement.

Hiring freeze and potential rescinding of offers In addition to offering buyouts, the CIA is also freezing the hiring of job applicants who had been given conditional offers, The Wall Street Journal reported, quoting an aide to Ratcliffe. Some of these offers could be rescinded if applicants are found not to align with the agency’s new goals. These objectives reportedly include focusing on issues such as targeting drug cartels, Trump’s trade war, and countering China’s influence.

Part of a broader Government overhaul The move to offer buyouts comes as part of a larger overhaul of the US government under the Trump administration. This restructuring effort has already seen hundreds of civil servants dismissed or sidelined as part of efforts to reduce the size of the bureaucracy and install more loyalists in key positions.

Trump Administration expands buyout program for federal workers The Trump administration is also offering a buyout program for the 2 million full-time civilian federal workers, providing them with the option to stop working and receive pay and benefits through September 30, 2025, as part of a broader government downsizing initiative.

Unions challenge buyout plan in court Unions representing US government employees have expressed concerns about these moves. Earlier on Tuesday, they filed a lawsuit seeking to block the Trump administration’s buyout plan, arguing that it could undermine the workforce and harm federal employees.

