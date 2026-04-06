CIA’s ‘deception campaign’ key to daring rescue of wounded airman in Iran: Report

President Donald Trump hailed the dramatic rescue of a wounded US airman deep inside Iran, calling it a major military success.

“We have rescued the seriously wounded, and really brave, F-15 Crew Member… from deep inside the mountains of Iran,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

He described the operation as “an AMAZING show of bravery and talent.”

CIA ‘deception campaign’ bought crucial time According to Fox News, the Central Intelligence Agency ran a deception campaign to mislead Iranian forces.

The agency reportedly spread false information that one of the downed airmen had already been rescued and moved via a maritime route — buying time to locate the second crew member.

“There was a lot at stake here,” a senior official said.

Initial fears of Iranian ‘trap’ The rescue mission began after the CIA intercepted a distress signal, which was relayed to the Pentagon and the White House.

However, officials initially feared the beacon could be an Iranian trap.

Once verified as genuine, advanced surveillance and technical capabilities were used to pinpoint the airman’s location.

“Within eight hours, we had planes in motion… within almost 12 hours we were on the ground in Iran,” a source said.

Massive military operation to secure extraction The US deployed significant firepower to protect the stranded airman. MQ-9 Reaper drones were used to secure the area, targeting any potential threats nearby.

“We executed multiple large-scale strikes… using every tactical jet in the US inventory and B-1 Bombers to keep him safe,” a senior US official said.

Rare and high-risk mission Trump underscored the complexity and danger of the operation.

“This type of raid is seldom attempted because of the danger to ‘man and equipment.’ It just doesn’t happen!” he said.

He added that a prior mission had already rescued the pilot in daylight — another unusual move.

“One of the most daring” rescues in US history In an earlier statement, Trump called the operation “one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in U.S. History.”

“This brave Warrior was behind enemy lines… being hunted down by our enemies… but was never truly alone,” he said.

Iran claims losses inflicted during mission Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed that several US aircraft were destroyed during the rescue operation, according to state-linked media.

An Iranian military spokesperson alleged that a C-130 transport aircraft and two Black Hawk helicopters were downed. These claims have not been independently verified.

Israeli intelligence support acknowledged An Israeli security official told Reuters that Benjamin Netanyahu’s government assisted in locating the missing officer and confirming the distress signal was not a trap.

“All Israelis rejoice in the incredible rescue… This proves that when free societies muster their courage… they can overcome the forces of darkness and terror,” Netanyahu said.

Rescue amid escalating Iran-US tensions The operation comes amid rising tensions between the US and Iran following the reported downing of an F-15 fighter jet.

The rescued airman was one of two crew members from the aircraft Iran claimed to have shot down.

Trump couples success with fresh ultimatum Even as he celebrated the rescue, Trump issued a fresh warning to Iran over the Strait of Hormuz.

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day… Open the Strait… or you’ll be living in Hell,” he wrote.

High-stakes moment for diplomacy and conflict The high-risk rescue highlights both US military capability and the intensifying confrontation with Iran.

With deadlines looming and rhetoric escalating, the situation remains volatile — balancing between diplomatic resolution and the threat of further military escalation.

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