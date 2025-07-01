Subscribe

Civilised people don’t eat like this: Indian-origin US politician Zohran Mamdani gets ridiculed for eating with hands

Republican Brandon Gill faced backlash for a racist remark after posting a video of Indian-origin mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani eating rice with his hands. Social media users criticised Gill, highlighting his Indian father-in-law's cultural practices.

Garvit Bhirani
Published1 Jul 2025, 02:04 PM IST
Zohran Mamdani eats food with bare hands. (Image: X)
Republican politician Brandon Gill reposted a video of New York City mayoral candidate and Indian-origin Democrat Zohran Mamdani eating rice with bare hands. He asked him “to adopt western customs” after stating that the civilised people don't eat like that, which has received backlash on social media where internet users have called this as a “racist” remark.

The United States representative for Texas posted on X, “Civilised people in America don't eat like this. If you refuse to adopt Western customs, go back to the Third World.”

Netizens were quick to dig out Gill's Indian-origin father-in-law Dinesh D'Souza's photo from the past eating with his hands. They lashed out at him for targetting Zohran on cultural lines.

Gill's father-in-law eating with hand in past
Social media reacts

One of the users said, "How do you eat tacos, french fries, burgers etc? Do you eat Lays with a fork too?" Another remarked, “Brandon Gill’s father-in-law Dinesh D’Souza was born and raised in India and has definitely eaten with his hands. Is he going to ask his father-in-law to leave the US too.”

“If you’re gonna be a giant racist douche against Indians, don’t go marrying an Indian,” commented a third user.

Brandon's wife comes in support of her husband

“I did not grow up eating rice with my hands and have always used a fork. I was born in America. I'm a Christian MAGA patriot. My father's extended family lives in India and they are also Christian and they use forks too. Thank you for your attention to this matter,” Brandon's wife Danielle D'Souza Gill said.

