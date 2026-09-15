Clarity Act could overhaul US crypto, stablecoin rules: What the bill changes and why it matters | Explained

The US Senate is set to vote on Tuesday on whether to advance the Clarity Act, a landmark cryptocurrency bill that could establish clearer federal rules for digital assets. The vote will test whether Republican leaders can secure the 60 votes needed to move the legislation forward, with limited time remaining on the Senate calendar this election year.

While procedural, it could determine whether Congress gets another opportunity to negotiate the long-awaited framework for the cryptocurrency industry.

Crypto companies have strongly backed the legislation, arguing that clearer regulations would reduce legal uncertainty and provide a firmer foundation for digital-asset businesses and institutional participation.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What does the Clarity Act aim to achieve for cryptocurrency regulation in the US? ⌵ The Clarity Act seeks to create a federal regulatory framework for digital assets, establishing clearer rules on how cryptocurrencies and stablecoins should be treated under US financial legislation. 2 Why are some banks opposed to the provisions regarding stablecoins in the Clarity Act? ⌵ Banks oppose the Clarity Act's stablecoin provisions because they believe that allowing stablecoins to compete with traditional bank deposits could harm their ability to lend by reducing the funds available. 3 How could the Senate vote on the Clarity Act impact the cryptocurrency market? ⌵ The Senate vote could signal whether Congress will pursue a comprehensive crypto regulatory framework, potentially affecting investor confidence and institutional participation in the cryptocurrency market. 4 What are the key concerns raised by Democrats regarding public officials and cryptocurrency interests in the Clarity Act? ⌵ Democrats are concerned about the ethics of public officials profiting from cryptocurrency ventures, advocating for stricter restrictions on their financial interests in the sector. 5 Should cryptocurrency companies support the Clarity Act, and why? ⌵ Yes, cryptocurrency companies strongly support the Clarity Act as it promises clearer regulations, which would reduce legal uncertainty and provide a firmer foundation for their businesses.

What is the Clarity Act? The Clarity Act seeks to create a federal regulatory framework for digital assets and clarify how cryptocurrencies and other tokens should be treated under US financial rules.

The legislation has received substantial backing from the cryptocurrency industry, which has spent hundreds of millions of dollars campaigning for clearer rules.

However, the bill has also drawn concerns from banks and some Democrats. Key disagreements include restrictions on cryptocurrency interests held by public officials and provisions that could allow certain stablecoins to compete with traditional bank deposits.

Senate Republicans released a revised version of the bill on Sunday in an attempt to address some of those concerns.

Why the Senate vote matters for crypto regulation The central question on Tuesday is whether the Clarity Act can attract enough support to advance.

If it fails, the legislation may not be permanently dead, but the Senate's crowded schedule could leave Republicans with little time to bring it back for another vote. That makes the procedural vote an important test of whether lawmakers can build broader support for a federal crypto framework.

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For investors, however, the outcome may not produce a dramatic market reaction. Analysts have said the crypto market has largely priced in the possibility that the legislation will not become law in the foreseeable future.

Advancing the bill would not make it law, but it would indicate that the legislation has a viable route through Congress.

Trump crypto interests put officeholder rules under focus The Clarity Act has also become part of a wider debate over whether public officials should be able to financially benefit from cryptocurrency ventures.

Democrats have pushed for tougher restrictions on the crypto interests of officeholders, with particular attention on President Donald Trump's involvement in the sector.

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Trump has backed cryptocurrency ventures including his meme coin, while World Liberty Financial, a crypto company run by his sons, has also attracted scrutiny. Trump disclosed in June that he had made $1.4 billion from his crypto ventures.

Under the revised legislation, state attorneys general would receive greater authority to enforce restrictions involving public officials. The bill would also require political officials to divest significant financial interests in crypto-focused companies or place those assets in a blind trust.

Why banks oppose the Clarity Act's stablecoin rules Stablecoins are another major point of contention.

These digital tokens are designed to maintain a relatively stable value and are commonly linked to currencies such as the US dollar. The Clarity Act would allow certain stablecoins to compete more directly with bank deposits.

Banks have warned that stablecoin rewards could encourage customers to move money away from traditional deposits. That could potentially reduce the funds available to banks for lending.

Banking groups criticised the latest draft on Monday, arguing that its revised language did little to address their concerns.

The dispute highlights a broader challenge for US lawmakers: creating rules for a fast-growing digital-asset industry while limiting risks to the traditional financial system.

What happens after the Clarity Act vote? Even if the Senate votes to advance the Clarity Act, the bill would still need to clear additional legislative hurdles before becoming law.

Tuesday's vote will instead determine whether negotiations over a comprehensive US crypto framework continue or face another setback.

Also Read | What the US CLARITY Act could mean for India’s crypto future

For cryptocurrency companies, passage through the Senate would represent an important step towards greater regulatory certainty. For banks and critics of the bill, questions remain over stablecoins, financial stability and the potential conflicts created by public officials holding crypto interests.