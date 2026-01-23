‘Classic Trump energy’ say netizens as US President declares ‘sometimes you need a dictator’

“They usually say...I’m a dictator...but sometimes you need a dictator,” US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday (January 21) as he spoke at the CEO Reception and Dinner for the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. A clip from his speech went viral on social media.

Trump's full remarks — WATCH At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trump said, “We had a good speech. We got great reviews. I can't believe it. We got good reviews in that speech. Usually they say, ‘he's a horrible dictator type person.’ I'm a dictator. But sometimes you need a dictator.”

"But, they didn't say that in this case. And no, it's common sense. It's all based on common sense. It's not conservative or liberal or anything else. It's mostly, let's say, 95% common sense,” Trump was heard saying in the video clip.

'Classic Trump energy' As the video was widely shared on social media, an X user commented, highlighting Trump's 'classic energy'. He wrote, "Classic Trump energy. Always spinning it as a win, calling himself a dictator but framing it as “common sense leadership.” Only he could make that sound like a compliment."

Another said, "Trump's owning the ‘dictator’ label they slap on him, but calling it common sense? Kinda dodges how that Venezuela raid and Greenland push look like power grabs to everyone outside the MAGA bubble. Who's buying the "no force" line after Maduro's special forces takedown?"

Several social media users denounced Trump's use of the words "dictator" and “common sense,” and said, "common sense is lost to time in 2026."

Another noted that Trump's statement was "...not a gaffe. That’s the mission statement."

One person also called for Trump's impeachment. They said. "Sometimes we need to impeach a president. Now would be appropriate."

Trump rolls out his Board of Peace at Davos forum On Thursday, President Trump inaugurated his Board of Peace to lead efforts at maintaining a ceasefire in Israel's war with Hamas, insisting “everyone wants to be a part” of the body he said could eventually rival the United Nations — despite many US allies opting not to participate.

In a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Trump said, “This isn’t the United States, this is for the world...I think we can spread it out to other things as we succeed in Gaza.”

Trump asserted that 59 countries had signed onto the board, although only 19 countries were represented at the event. He told the group, ranging from Azerbaijan to Paraguay to Hungary, “You’re the most powerful people in the world.”

'No use of force in Greenland' Trump acknowledged financial markets' discomfort with his threats and ruled out force to acquire Greenland in a speech to global elites at the World Economic Forum annual meeting.

"People thought I would use force, but I don't have to use force," Trump was quoted by Reuters as saying. "I don't want to use force. I won't use force."