‘Clear up this MESS’: Trump demands Pfizer and other companies to justify Covid vaccine success

Donald Trump pressed pharmaceutical companies to release data on their COVID-19 drugs, saying the public deserves clarity on whether they were truly effective. He cited “extraordinary” results shown privately by Pfizer and others, but questioned why they were not made public.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published1 Sep 2025, 08:11 PM IST
US President Donald Trump has demanded transparency from drug makers over COVID-19 treatments, warning that the lack of public data has fueled divisions at the CDC and among critics like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Photographer: Nathan Howard/Bloomberg/File Photo)
US President Donald Trump has demanded transparency from drug makers over COVID-19 treatments, warning that the lack of public data has fueled divisions at the CDC and among critics like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Photographer: Nathan Howard/Bloomberg/File Photo)(Bloomberg)

US President Donald Trump has urged pharmaceutical companies to justify the effectiveness of their COVID-19 drugs, saying the public deserves full transparency.

“It is very important that the Drug Companies justify the success of their various Covid Drugs. Many people think they are a miracle that saved Millions of lives. Others disagree!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Push for transparency

Trump said he had been shown “extraordinary” data from companies like Pfizer but questioned why such information was not shared publicly.

“They show me GREAT numbers and results, but they don’t seem to be showing them to many others. I want them to show them NOW, to CDC and the public, and clear up this MESS, one way or the other!!!”

CDC and Kennedy in the debate

He noted that the lack of disclosure has fueled divisions within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and given ammunition to critics like Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

“They go off to the next ‘hunt’ and let everyone rip themselves apart, including Bobby Kennedy Jr. and CDC, trying to figure out the success or failure of the Drug Companies Covid work,” Trump said.

Operation Warp Speed under scrutiny

Trump also cast doubt on Operation Warp Speed, the vaccine development program launched during his presidency, stressing that its reputation must be verified.

“I hope OPERATION WARP SPEED was as ‘BRILLIANT’ as many say it was. If not, we all want to know about it, and why???” he said.

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news. Read all the latest updates on Minnesota Shooting Suspect here at Livemint.

Business NewsNewsUs News‘Clear up this MESS’: Trump demands Pfizer and other companies to justify Covid vaccine success
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.