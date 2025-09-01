‘Clear up this MESS’: Trump demands Pfizer and other companies to justify Covid vaccine success

US President Donald Trump has urged pharmaceutical companies to justify the effectiveness of their COVID-19 drugs, saying the public deserves full transparency.

“It is very important that the Drug Companies justify the success of their various Covid Drugs. Many people think they are a miracle that saved Millions of lives. Others disagree!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Push for transparency Trump said he had been shown “extraordinary” data from companies like Pfizer but questioned why such information was not shared publicly.

“They show me GREAT numbers and results, but they don’t seem to be showing them to many others. I want them to show them NOW, to CDC and the public, and clear up this MESS, one way or the other!!!”

CDC and Kennedy in the debate He noted that the lack of disclosure has fueled divisions within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and given ammunition to critics like Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

“They go off to the next ‘hunt’ and let everyone rip themselves apart, including Bobby Kennedy Jr. and CDC, trying to figure out the success or failure of the Drug Companies Covid work,” Trump said.

Operation Warp Speed under scrutiny Trump also cast doubt on Operation Warp Speed, the vaccine development program launched during his presidency, stressing that its reputation must be verified.