Clive Davis, music mogul who shaped Whitney Houston's career, dies at 94

Clive Davis, the legendary record executive credited with discovering, developing and guiding some of the biggest names in popular music, has died aged 94.

Clive Davis dies at 94 His publicist confirmed that Davis died peacefully at his home in Manhattan on Monday following an age-related illness, surrounded by family and loved ones. The news marks the end of a career that spanned more than six decades and helped shape the sound of modern popular music across multiple genres.

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A five-time Grammy Award winner, Davis was widely regarded as one of the most powerful and successful figures in the music business.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What was Clive Davis's role in Whitney Houston's career? ⌵ Clive Davis played a central role in Whitney Houston's career, guiding her rise to global stardom and helping shape her iconic sound. 2 Why is Clive Davis considered an influential figure in the music industry? ⌵ Clive Davis is regarded as an influential figure due to his ability to discover and develop major artists across multiple genres, significantly shaping the sound of modern popular music. 3 How did Clive Davis begin his career in music? ⌵ Clive Davis began his career in music by joining Columbia Records as a lawyer after studying at New York University and Harvard Law School, eventually rising to become president of the label. 4 Should aspiring music executives study law like Clive Davis did? ⌵ While Clive Davis's path to success through law is unconventional, studying law might provide valuable skills related to contract negotiation and business practices in the music industry. 5 What legacy did Clive Davis leave in the music business? ⌵ Clive Davis left a legacy as one of the greatest talent spotters and hitmakers, influencing the careers of artists like Janis Joplin, Bruce Springsteen, and Alicia Keys, and creating a lasting impact across various music genres.

Over the course of his career, he played a central role in launching or advancing the careers of artists including Janis Joplin, Bruce Springsteen, Whitney Houston, Barry Manilow, Billy Joel, Patti Smith, Earth, Wind & Fire, Alicia Keys and Carlos Santana.

More about Davis' life and legacy Born in Brooklyn in 1932, Davis did not begin his professional life in music. After studying at New York University and Harvard Law School, he joined Columbia Records as a lawyer before rising rapidly through the company's ranks.

In 1967, he became president of Columbia Records despite having no formal training in music. Davis would later acknowledge that he never expected to possess a strong "musical ear", yet he went on to earn a reputation as one of the industry's greatest talent spotters and hitmakers.

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His tenure at Columbia helped steer the label into the rapidly growing rock music scene of the late 1960s and early 1970s. After leaving the company, Davis founded Arista Records in 1974, where he continued to build successful careers and revive established acts. Later ventures included the launch of J Records and senior creative leadership roles within Sony Music.

Davis became particularly associated with Whitney Houston, whose rise to global stardom he helped oversee. He also played key roles in the success of Aretha Franklin, Santana, Rod Stewart and numerous other artists whose careers spanned generations. His influence extended across rock, pop, R&B, jazz, country and hip-hop, making him one of the rare executives whose impact was felt throughout the wider music industry.

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In addition to his business achievements, Davis was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and remained active in the industry well into his nineties. His annual pre-Grammy gala became one of the music world's most prominent events, attracting artists, executives and performers from across the industry.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.