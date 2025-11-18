Cloudflare outage hits major platforms; X floods with memes: ‘Everyone loses their minds’

A global Cloudflare outage on Tuesday (November 18) caused widespread service disruptions — and sparked a flood of memes on the few platforms that staggered back online. As X (formerly Twitter), ChatGPT, Canva, League of Legends and even Downdetector went down, users rushed back to X the moment it partially recovered, turning to humour to cope with the chaos.

Memes fill the void Even after Cloudflare announced it had identified the root cause and services were slowly coming back online, the memes kept flowing — transforming a massive technical glitch into a global moment of comic relief.

With major platforms inaccessible, users turned to their default coping mechanism during an online crisis — meme-making. Blank screens and frozen dashboards quickly gave way to a wave of jokes on X about the “internet meltdown.”

If anything, the outage underscored one truth: when the internet goes down, the memes only go up.

Among the most widely shared posts were:

“Twitter is down… but our memes are still up!”

“Cloudflare down… touch grass, watch clouds.”

“Cloudflare went down globally for a few minutes and… everyone loses their minds.”

A popular gag portrayed a nervous employee: “First day at Cloudflare, pushed a little update and taking the afternoon off.”

Another meme summed up the chaos:

“supabase is down

cloudflare is down

aws is down

google cloud is down

everything is down

i am free”

Jokes about engineers The outage also sparked jokes about Cloudflare engineers scrambling to patch the issue, with one meme reading: “Engineers at Cloudflare trying to fix the problem like”.

Another viral chain highlighted the irony of Cloudflare and X both crashing: “AWS went down → memes flood on X → Cloudflare went down → let’s post some memes on X → something is not right on X as well.”

Some users poked fun at those who spent the day creating content: “The unemployable making memes about Cloudflare going down all day today:” accompanied by reaction clips mocking the obsessive meme-posting culture.

Global internet outage hits major platforms A widespread internet outage on Tuesday disrupted major digital platforms worldwide, leaving millions unable to access services including X (formerly Twitter), OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Perplexity AI, Google Cloud, Canva, League of Legends and Valorant.

The disruption was traced to a critical network failure at Cloudflare, the web-infrastructure giant that supports a significant portion of global internet traffic.

Cloudflare’s system status page acknowledged the incident early Tuesday, warning of an “internal service degradation” and a “global network issue” causing widespread API and dashboard failures. “Some services may be intermittently impacted. We are focused on restoring service,” the company said, promising ongoing updates.

A global reminder of Cloudflare’s reach Cloudflare’s systems are used by hundreds of thousands of companies worldwide to secure and accelerate their websites, making the outage one of the most disruptive in recent years. The incident underscored how deeply embedded the company’s infrastructure is across sectors — from social media and AI to financial services and public transportation.

