CMA Fest 2026: When and where to watch the primetime concert special online

CMA Fest 2026: CMA Fest primetime concert special is here to entertain everyone. This year’s fest, officially CMA Fest Presented By SoFi, brings a glimpse of the special lineup of performances, highlights and collaborations from the weekend-long CMA Fest 2026, which took place in Nashville. Missed the event this year? Here's your chance to witness all moments from the fest by streaming it online.

CMA Fest 2026 on TV and online CMA Fest 2026 will be available to watch on June 25 at 8 pm PT/ET. It will broadcast on TV on the ABC channel. The three-hour fest will also be streamed online across any OTT platform, including the said network, including DirecTV, Fubo, Sling and Hulu+ Live TV, a day after the TV premiere which will be hosted by Country Music superstarRiley Greenand Good Morning America fame Lara Spencer.

Artists at CMA fest 2026 This year saw several performances by popular recording artists throughout CMA Fest. The list featured Bailey Zimmerman,Blake Shelton,The Band Perry,Brothers Osborne,Carly Pearce,Cody Johnson,Deana Carter,Ella Langley,Fetty Wap,Florida Georgia Line,Gretchen Wilson,HARDY,Jason Aldean,Jelly Roll,Jordan Davis,Keith Urban,Lainey Wilson,Luke Bryan,Michael McDonald,Molly Tuttle,The Red Clay Strays,Ricky Skaggs,Riley Green,Russell Dickerson,Shaboozey,Shay Morgan,Stephen Wilson Jr.,Tim McGraw,Tucker WetmoreandZach Top.

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The 54th CMA Fest took place at Nashville, starting from Thursday, June 10 through Sunday, June 13. The festival is touted to be the longest-running Country Music festival in the world. Each year, the music festival brings together fans from across the country for four days and nights filled with show-stopping performances, special collaborations and unique experiences.

Other highlights of the festival include performances by hundreds of artists across multiple indoor and outdoor stages, meet-and-greets, acoustic sessions, and stadium concerts.

What is the CMA Fest about? CMA Fest (Country Music Association Festival) annually takes place in downtown Nashville, Tennessee.

The event is known for its unique setup where artists perform for free. All proceeds from the festival goes into the CMA Foundation which supports music education programs across the US.

It is described to be one of ‘Country Music’s most star-studded weekends’.