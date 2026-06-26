CMA Fest 2026: When and where to watch the primetime concert special online

CMA Fest 2026: CMA Fest primetime concert special is here to entertain everyone. This year’s fest, officially CMA Fest Presented By SoFi, brings a glimpse of the special lineup of performances, highlights and collaborations from the weekend-long CMA Fest 2026, which took place in Nashville. Missed the event this year? Here's your chance to witness all moments from the fest by streaming it online.

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CMA Fest 2026 on TV and online CMA Fest 2026 will be available to watch on June 25 at 8 pm PT/ET. It will broadcast on TV on the ABC channel. The three-hour fest will also be streamed online across any OTT platform, including the said network, including DirecTV, Fubo, Sling and Hulu+ Live TV, a day after the TV premiere which will be hosted by Country Music superstarRiley Greenand Good Morning America fame Lara Spencer.

Artists at CMA fest 2026 This year saw several performances by popular recording artists throughout CMA Fest. The list featured Bailey Zimmerman,Blake Shelton,The Band Perry,Brothers Osborne,Carly Pearce,Cody Johnson,Deana Carter,Ella Langley,Fetty Wap,Florida Georgia Line,Gretchen Wilson,HARDY,Jason Aldean,Jelly Roll,Jordan Davis,Keith Urban,Lainey Wilson,Luke Bryan,Michael McDonald,Molly Tuttle,The Red Clay Strays,Ricky Skaggs,Riley Green,Russell Dickerson,Shaboozey,Shay Morgan,Stephen Wilson Jr.,Tim McGraw,Tucker WetmoreandZach Top.

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The 54th CMA Fest took place at Nashville, starting from Thursday, June 10 through Sunday, June 13. The festival is touted to be the longest-running Country Music festival in the world. Each year, the music festival brings together fans from across the country for four days and nights filled with show-stopping performances, special collaborations and unique experiences.

Other highlights of the festival include performances by hundreds of artists across multiple indoor and outdoor stages, meet-and-greets, acoustic sessions, and stadium concerts.

What is the CMA Fest about? CMA Fest (Country Music Association Festival) annually takes place in downtown Nashville, Tennessee.

The event is known for its unique setup where artists perform for free. All proceeds from the festival goes into the CMA Foundation which supports music education programs across the US.

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It is described to be one of ‘Country Music’s most star-studded weekends’.

“For more than 50 years, CMA Fest has united the Country Music community, bringing fans, artists and industry professionals together for four unforgettable days in the heart of Nashville. What began in 1972 as Fan Fair® with just 5,000 attendees has evolved into the longest-running Country Music festival in the world, drawing an estimated 100,000 daily attendees. CMA Fest is more than a festival—it’s a celebration of the connection between artists and fans, featuring hundreds of performances and collaborations across multiple stages, once-in-a-lifetime moments, and the vibrant energy of Nashville, all fueling something bigger than the event itself. Through the participation of artists and the broader Country Music community, a portion of proceeds support music education initiatives nationwide through the CMA Foundation. This year marks the 23rd consecutive year that CMA has produced a summer music program to air as a network television special on ABC and Hulu,” reads the official website about the festival.

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.