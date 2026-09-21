CNN, MSNOW, Politico to sue over White House ban as TV press pool stops Trump coverage; president denies press assault

Three US-based news outlets, CNN, MSNOW, and Politico, have issued a joint statement announcing that they are filing a lawsuit against the US government for banning them from the White House premises, saying that this move is a violation of their First Amendment rights.

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"This morning, we notified the government that we are filing a lawsuit today to protect our First Amendment rights and defend the principle that the government does not decide what the press reports or publishes," the three publications said in a joint statement.

"Without notice or process, the White House revoked our journalists' credentials because it objected to our reporting. Left unchallenged, this free from government interference," they added.

As per the joint complaint, which was released by the outlets but not filed yet with the US District Court for the District of Columbia, says that the “Constitution does not allow a president or any other government official to deprive the press of their First Amendment rights and liberty and property interests with no notice or process based solely on his dislike of the content of their reporting.”

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All three outlets are planning to appeal to the court to reinstate their access to the White House. A separate motion will be filed seeking an emergency order while the case continues to be argued in court. A CNN representative told the New York Times that the documents would be filed with the court on Monday morning.

This move comes in the wake of US President Donald Trump declaring on Friday that these three outlets are being banned.

"I am proud to announce that, effective immediately, I am banning Fake News CNN, MSNOW, and Politico from the White House as a result of their constant “reporting” FAKE NEWS!" Trump said in a Truth Social post on Friday.

"Media Outlets shouldn’t be able to constantly write or report FICTION and LIES when they’re covering the President of the United States, the Trump Administration, or the United States of America. Other Fake News Media Outlets to follow," he added.

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On Monday, Trump posted another message where he tried to clarify his stance. He said, "The White House is not instituting an assault on the Free Press, something which I cherish. It is instituting an assault on the FAKE NEWS, something that has grown like Cancer in our beloved United States of America," adding, "It is corrupt, purposeful, pervasive, fully coordinated, and totally out of control. It is a threat to our National Security, and must be stopped, NOW!"

White House TV press pool to not cover Trump in solidarity with CNN The White House television press pool has said that it will not be covering US President Donald Trump after he banned three news outlets from the White House.

In an X post, Kaitlan Collins, the Chief White House Correspondent of CNN, quoting the outlet's Chief Media Analyst Brian Stelter, said that the White House pool chair, Bryan Boughton, who runs the Fox News Washington bureau, has said in an email that "This is to advise that, effective today, the TV pool will not be covering events designated as pool coverage of the President.”

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“This follows the White House’s position preventing CNN from fulfilling its assigned pool duties. There will be no replacement pool put in place.”

About the Author Sayak Basu Sayak Basu is a digital journalist with more than seven years of experience in covering general news, politics, science, cricket, and football. He bri...Read More ✕ Sayak Basu Sayak Basu is a digital journalist with more than seven years of experience in covering general news, politics, science, cricket, and football. He brings a sharp editorial eye and a keen attention to detail in the newsroom.



Sayak focuses on breaking stories, analysis of political and sporting events, and new scientific research that is pushing the limits of civilisation.



He has earlier worked for publications like NewsBytes, Cinemaholic, Zacks Investment Research, and Deccan Herald. Sayak currently serves as an Assistant Editor at Livemint where he runs daily news operations.



Sayak has a master's degree in English Literature from Jadavpur University, Kolkata.



Based out of Bengaluru, he has a keen interest in world cinema, literature, sports, and music.