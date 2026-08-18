CNN slams White House for personal attacks on reporter over question on Trump aide

CNN has hit back at the White House after the administration launched a personal attack on senior White House correspondent Kristen Holmes over a question she asked US President Donald Trump about his aide Natalie Harp.

The network strongly defended Holmes after the White House's “rapid response” account on X criticised the journalist and later invoked her children in its attack.

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“We stand firmly behind @KristenhCNN and reject these attacks in the strongest possible terms,” CNN said in a statement.

“Kristen Holmes is one of the most respected and accomplished journalists covering the White House. This afternoon, she did her job and asked the President of the United States a tough, relevant, and newsworthy question on behalf of the American people,” the network said.

CNN added that public officials were free to challenge reporting they disagreed with, but argued that personal attacks on journalists were inappropriate.

“Public officials are free to challenge reporting they disagree with, but personal attacks on journalists for asking questions are beneath the office and inconsistent with the principles of a free press,” CNN said.

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White House invokes Holmes’ children in attack The dispute escalated after the White House's “rapid response” account posted a video of the exchange and called Holmes a “disgraceful, humiliating embarrassment to her alleged profession.”

The account subsequently took a more personal approach by referring to Holmes' children.

“Someday, your children will come across your disgusting and inhumane question,” the White House wrote. “They will be sickened and embarrassed to have a parent be so callous and vindictive. It’s quite troubling.”

The White House also accused Holmes of using an event honouring a teenage lifeguard as an opportunity to criticise one of Trump's staff members.

“@POTUS hosts a hero lifeguard in the Oval Office and she uses it as an opportunity to take a cheap shot about one of President Trump's staffers,” the account said.

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“These scumbags are the lowest of the low,” it added.

Trump attacks Holmes over Natalie Harp question The confrontation began when Holmes asked Trump about comments made by Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff concerning Harp and Trump's priorities.

“Jon Ossoff said you’d rather travel with your aide Natalie Harp and build the ballroom than do your job as president,” Holmes asked. “What is your response?”

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Trump responded by attacking Ossoff, calling the Democratic senator a “Pee-wee Herman look-alike”, referring to the character made famous by actor Paul Reubens.

Trump then turned his criticism toward Holmes.

“Quiet. Quiet. Quiet. You’re very disrespectful in front of this young man, okay?” Trump said.

Trump asked Holmes which organisation she represented.

“I’m with CNN,” she replied.

“Fake news. You’re fake news. You’re loud. You’re a loud, boisterous person. You’re fake news,” Trump said.

“Be quiet, be quiet, be quiet. You’re a fake reporter, and you report fake news,” he added.

Why Natalie Harp became part of the dispute Harp, Trump's executive assistant, has recently attracted increased attention because of her prominent presence alongside the President.

She was reportedly among the few aides accompanying Trump during a secret Air Force One aircraft swap in July, prompting increased online discussion about her role and proximity to the president.

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Ossoff raised Harp's name during a campaign speech on Sunday while criticising Trump's priorities.

The Democratic senator said Trump “doesn’t want to do the job” and instead “wants to build his ballroom and travel with Natalie.”

Those comments prompted Holmes' question to Trump during Tuesday's event.

Her visible role around the president has made her the subject of increased media and online scrutiny, particularly following the Air Force One aircraft swap.