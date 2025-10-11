Coastal Flood Advisory: Powerful storm threatens US East Coast — Heavy rain, winds likely in parts of Florida, Carolinas

A Coastal Flood Advisory along with various warnings have been issued for the southeastern and eastern parts of the United States due to a powerful coastal storm that is forming at Florida's eastern coast.

It is expected to travel up the Atlantic coast over the weekend, The Independent reported.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a warning stating that in addition to widespread flooding, there will also be gusty winds going up to 60 miles per hour and strong rip currents. The system is predicted to have an impact on approximately 120 million Americans until the early part of next week.

In the middle of Florida, very heavy rains coupled with extreme “King” high tides led to flooding on Friday. The areas that received the heaviest rainfall have now moved off the coast but the counties of Volusia and Brevard are still under a flood alert until Saturday morning, and the weather forecast is predicting that the area will receive more rains reaching up to two inches.

Rising seas and dangerous surf The projected peak of the tides at around noon on Saturday and Sunday midnight is expected to cause more coastal flooding and heavy surf. The rip current risk will remain high throughout the entire weekend, but especially on the shores of Florida, WFTV9 reported.

The National Weather Service has also issued coastal flood advisories for areas in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, and Delaware, indicating that up to one foot of flooding above ground might occur in the lower areas, it added.

In the northern region, there is a Coastal Flood Warning for Cumberland, Atlantic, and Cape May, with an estimate of up to three feet of waterlogging. Besides, the strong surf may lead to severe beach erosion and dune breaching, stated a report by Press of Atlanta City.

Impacts across the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic According to The Independent, in South Carolina, flooding has already occurred in Charleston and Colleton counties, while forecasters have warned of travel disruptions. A pier in Horry County may experience a historic water level of 8.5 feet.

As the weekend progresses, certain regions of North Carolina's Outer Banks are getting ready to experience flooding of up to four feet along with heavy rain of five inches. The wind speed is likely to reach 45 mph.

On the other hand, Virginia will see even stronger winds with gusts of up to 55 mph, which will amplify the risk of lost power and water inundation in some places. The coastal area of the Mid-Atlantic which comprises Delaware and Maryland also has a threat of substantial erosion of the beach and dunes until Monday.

What to do: Flood safety guidelines The National Weather Service urges residents in flood-prone areas to:

Move to higher ground immediately if flooding starts.

Never drive through floodwaters; just 12 inches of fast-moving water can sweep away most vehicles.

Follow local evacuation orders and secure your home before leaving.

Avoid basements or rooms with submerged electrical outlets.

FAQs What is a Coastal Flood Advisory? It means minor tidal flooding is expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and waterways. Some roads may become flooded or impassable.

How long will the advisory last? The current advisory and warnings remain in effect through Monday evening, as the coastal storm tracks northward.