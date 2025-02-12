The hit Netflix series Cobra Kai is coming to an end with its sixth season, split into three parts. With Parts 1 and 2 already streaming, the final batch of episodes is set to drop globally on February 13.

The official synopsis, according to What's On Netflix, teases an intense conclusion:

“After a shocking result in the Sekai Taikai, Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai must reckon with their pasts while facing an uncertain future both on and off the mat. Almost 40 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, it’s all been leading to this.”

Final episodes and runtimes The final five episodes of Cobra Kai promise high-stakes drama and action, with a total runtime of 213 minutes—just under four hours. Here’s a breakdown:

Episode 11 – Into The Fire – 39 minutes (Written by Joe Piarulli & Luan Thomas)

Episode 12 – Rattled – 39 minutes (Written by Ashley Darnall & Kyle Civale)

Episode 13 – Skeletons – 39 minutes (Written by Chris Rafferty)

Episode 14 – Strike Last – 47 minutes (Written by Bob Dearden)

Episode 15 (Series Finale) – Ex-Degenerate – 49 minutes (Written by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg)

Decoding the episode titles Each title hints at key plot developments and potential twists:

“Into The Fire” suggests characters facing their toughest challenges yet, possibly signaling the fallout from the Sekai Taikai tournament.

“Rattled” implies unexpected shocks or disruptions, potentially affecting the main fighters and their alliances.

“Skeletons” could reference hidden secrets from the past coming to light. Some speculate it connects to Johnny Lawrence’s iconic skeleton costume from The Karate Kid.

“Strike Last” may allude to a climactic battle strategy or final confrontation between rival dojos.

“Ex-Degenerate” likely refers to Johnny’s transformation from his troubled past, highlighting his journey throughout the series.

Cobra Kai Season 6 PART 3 big reveals here:

A fitting end to the Karate Saga With nearly four decades of storytelling tied to The Karate Kid franchise, Cobra Kai’s final season aims to deliver a thrilling and emotional sendoff. Fans can expect intense fights, nostalgic callbacks, and the ultimate resolution to the long-standing rivalries. As the final five episodes prepare to drop, the stage is set for an unforgettable conclusion.

