Coca-Cola has come back to the UK with one of the brand's most beloved flavours—Coca-Cola Lime. The refreshing citrus twist, which combines the classic Coca-Cola taste with lime juice, was first introduced in the UK in March 2005 but was discontinued in 2007. After several years of fan requests, Coca-Cola Lime is now back, thanks to Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP), as reported by Mirror.co.uk.

Available formats and limited-time offering The relaunch sees Coca-Cola Lime available in a variety of formats, including 330ml, 500ml, 1.75 litres, and 8x330ml bottles. In addition, a Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Lime variant will also be offered in 500ml, two litres, and 8x330ml formats. For now, the flavour will only be sold at Tesco and Farmfoods stores in the UK, but it will be available at all major retailers after March. Mirror.co.uk reported that the product will be available exclusively in these stores for a limited time.

New flavour portfolio Charlotte Walsham, Coca-Cola's senior brand manager, expressed enthusiasm about expanding the brand’s flavour portfolio, building on the success of relaunches like Coca-Cola Vanilla and Coca-Cola Cherry. The Lime flavour will join the existing portfolio alongside Coca-Cola Lemon and Coca-Cola Cherry, according to the news outlet.

Positive reception The return of Coca-Cola Lime has garnered significant attention, with news shared on platform NewFoodUK Facebook page, where fans have expressed their delight at the drink's comeback. Coca-Cola Lime fans can now enjoy their favourite original taste, now with a tangy, citrus twist.

