Where is Travis Decker? Coeur d'Alene shooting of 2 firefighters pulls back focus on missing killer dad

Coeur d'Alene shooting: Two firefighters were fatally shot, and several others injured while attending to a brush fire in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. According to Kootenai County Sheriff Robert Norris, at least one active shooter armed with high-powered rifles remains at large, continuing to fire upon law enforcement officers. The situation is ongoing, presenting a grave danger to emergency responders and the local community.

‘Where is Travis Decker?’ some residents in Idaho have asked, while others wondered ‘Is this Travis Decker?’. Travis Decker is a former soldier, who has been missing for almost a month. Decker is accused of killing his three minor daughters.

(NOTE: There has been no evidence to link Travis Decker to Sunday's shooting incident)

The Coeur d'Alene fire may have been intentionally set to draw first responders to the scene, one responding Kootenai County Fire firefighter noted, according to CNN report.

“We don’t know if there’s one, two, three or four,” shooters, Norris said, with officers reporting bullets coming from multiple directions. “We will neutralize this threat.”

The Coeur d'Alene blaze, which began as a half-acre, remains active as police work to stop the “rapid fire” shooting.

It is unknown how many people were injured in the shooting, and hikers and residents are still “stuck” on the mountain, CNN reported citing officials.

Fatal Shooting At Idaho Pulls Back Focus on Killer Dad Travis Decker

In this handout photo provided by the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office deputies participate in the search for Travis Decker, at an undisclosed location in Washington state, Friday, June 6, 2025. (Snohomish County Sheriff's Office photo via AP)

Former soldier, Travis Decker, the father of 5-year-old Olivia, 8-year-old Evelyn and 9-year-old Paityn, is charged with murdering his daughters by suffocating them with plastic bags near a makeshift campsite not long after he picked them up from their mother.

Travis Decker is the father of 5-year-old Olivia, 8-year-old Evelyn and 9-year-old Paityn

Despite extensive police efforts, 32‑year‑old Travis Caleb Decker remains at large nearly a month after allegedly murdering his three daughters—Paityn (9), Evelyn (8) and Olivia (5).

According to investigators, the girls were found on 2 June near Travis Decker’s abandoned truck at Rock Island Campground in Chelan County, Washington, each with plastic bags over their heads and zip‑ties around their wrists, their deaths ruled asphyxiation

Decker, an Army and National Guard veteran trained in survival tactics, disappeared following a court‑sanctioned custody visit on 30 May and has evaded capture despite searches involving drones, cadaver dogs and hundreds of personnel.

Authorities warn he may still pose a threat if found alive and have not ruled out the possibility he perished in the wilderness during the manhunt.

What was supposed to be a three-hour joint custody visit on May 30 morphed into the discovery of a horrifying crime scene and frustrating manhunt that has now stretched for nearly a month.

Travis Decker Had Survival Training in Military Investigators never thought the search for Travis Decker – an Army veteran with survival training – would be an easy one. By June 2, federal authorities were already being brought into the manhunt.

Travis Decker “frequently engaged in hiking, camping, survival skill practice, hunting and even lived off the grid in the backwoods for approximately 2.5 months on one occasion,” a deputy US Marshal said in a court affidavit.