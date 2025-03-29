Coffee recall alert: FDA warns of mislabeled ground coffee sold in 15 states—Find out if yours is affected

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced the recall of thousands of packages of ground coffee sold in 15 states due to a mislabeling error. The recall, classified as a Class II recall, affects 692 cases of Our Family Foods Traverse City Cherry Decaffeinated Ground Coffee.

Mislabeling poses potential risk The recall, initiated on March 13, was officially classified by the FDA on Monday. According to the recall notice, some packages were mislabeled as decaffeinated when they were not.

"A portion of the production…was mislabeled as decaffeinate[d]," the notice stated.

The recall applies only to 12-ounce packages with the "BEST BEFORE 080325 V 15:37 C" date and the UPC code 0 70253 11080 1. The affected products were distributed by SpartanNash Company of Grand Rapids, Michigan.

States affected by the recall The mislabeled coffee was sold in the following states:

Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, North Dakota,

Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Class II recall explanation A Class II recall indicates that the affected product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences, but the risk of serious harm is low.

Consumer guidance Customers who purchased the recalled coffee should check the product code and best-by date printed on the side of the package to confirm if their purchase is affected.