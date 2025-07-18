Coldplay 'kiss cam' scandal: Astronomer breaks silence on CEO Andy Byron's viral ‘apology letter’

The New York-based AI company Astronomer has denied a viral statement doing the rounds on social media that falsely claims to be an apology from its CEO, Andy Byron, in the wake of the now-infamous Coldplay concert incident.

The statement, which quickly gained traction online, appeared to show Byron issuing a deeply personal apology to his wife and children. However, a spokesperson for Astronomer confirmed to New York Post that the message was “fake.”

Written in an emotional tone, the fabricated note concluded with a sentimental nod to Coldplay’s 2005 ballad Fix You, ending: “As a friend once sang: ‘Lights will guide you home, and ignite your bones, and I will try to fix you.’”

Neither Byron nor Kristin Cabot – Astronomer’s chief human resources officer – has made any public comment regarding the viral moment that captured the pair in an apparent embrace on the stadium’s “kiss cam” during a Coldplay performance in Boston.

Footage from the event shows Byron swiftly ducking out of frame while Cabot turned her back to the camera and hid her face.

Initially perceiving the scene as heartwarming, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin remarked, “Look at these two.” But as the awkward body language unfolded, he revised his take on the situation, musing: “Oh, what?” before adding, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.”

The TikTok clip of the incident has since amassed more than 50 million views and over 5 million likes.

The counterfeit statement, which began circulating late Thursday, lamented the public exposure of what it claimed was a private moment: “I also want to express how troubling it is that what should have been a private moment became public without my consent,” the post read.

It went on: “I respect artists and entertainers, but I hope we can all think more deeply about the impact of turning someone else’s life into a spectacle.”

