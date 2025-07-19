Coldplay ‘kiss-cam’ scandal: Meet Grace Springer who filmed CEO Andy Byron, HR Kristin Cabot's viral canoodling moment

Coldplaygate: Grace Springer, a fan who filmed the viral incident where Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his human resources chief Kristin Cabot were seen cuddling during the concert when the camera zoomed in, said that she was overwhelmed seeing the massive response to the post.

Who is Grace Springer? Grace Springer is a 28-year-old woman based in New Jersey. She went to Boston with her friends to enjoy the Coldplay's concert.

“I had no idea who the couple was. Just thought I caught an interesting reaction to the kiss cam and decided to post it. A part of me feels bad for turning these people’s lives upside down, but, play stupid games… win stupid prizes,” The Sun quoted her as saying. She added, "I hope their partners can heal from this and get a second chance at the happiness they deserve with their future still in front of them. I hope, for them, my video was a blessing in disguise."

According to her, “It was definitely a hot topic, but no one knew who they were.” “When I posted late last night before bed it was picking up traction with a couple thousand views,” she mentioned, adding there was "a lot of talk" regarding this incident.

What is Coldplay concert viral video about? On July 16, during a performance on its “Music of the Spheres World Tour” at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, the camera zoomed in at the New York-located AI company Astronomer's CEO Andy Byron and HR chief Kristin Cabot where both were seen cuddling. Both reacted awkwardly with former saying, “F–king hell, it’s me" and Kristin covered her face while stating, “This is awkward."

Chris Martin remarked, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy. I hope we didn’t do something bad."

Social media users were quick to identify the duo, noting Byron's spouse as Megan Kerrigan Byron while Kristin Cabot went through divorce from Kenneth Thornby in 2022.