Coldplay 'kiss cam' scandal: Reality TV star Bethenny Frankel slams Astronomer CEO over viral affair video

Reality TV star and entrepreneur Bethenny Frankel has publicly criticised Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his colleague-turned-rumoured love interest Kristin Cabot after a viral video caught the pair engaging in intimate behaviour at a Coldplay concert — while Byron is reportedly still married.

Frankel, 54, took to TikTok on Thursday to call out the apparent indiscretion, reacting to the now-infamous jumbotron footage showing Byron and Cabot holding hands and hugging during Coldplay’s Boston performance on Wednesday.

Byron, who is married to Megan Kerrigan Byron, has not issued a statement, nor has Cabot. It remains unclear whether the couple are currently separated. However, social media activity by Byron’s wife suggests she was blindsided. Online sleuths observed that Kerrigan Byron first removed her husband’s surname from her Facebook profile before deactivating all her social media accounts altogether.

Even Coldplay’s frontman Chris Martin took notice during the show, joking, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.”