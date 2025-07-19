Subscribe

Coldplay 'kiss cam' scandal: Reality TV star Bethenny Frankel slams Astronomer CEO over viral affair video

Bethenny Frankel slammed Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot after a viral ‘kiss cam’ video at a Coldplay concert sparked affair rumours. Frankel mocked the two in her video, asking, 'What the f**k were you thinking?'

Trisha Bhattacharya
Published19 Jul 2025, 01:06 AM IST
Advertisement
Bethenny Frankel blasts Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his alleged girlfried, Kristin Cabot.
Bethenny Frankel blasts Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his alleged girlfried, Kristin Cabot.

Reality TV star and entrepreneur Bethenny Frankel has publicly criticised Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his colleague-turned-rumoured love interest Kristin Cabot after a viral video caught the pair engaging in intimate behaviour at a Coldplay concert — while Byron is reportedly still married.

Advertisement

Frankel, 54, took to TikTok on Thursday to call out the apparent indiscretion, reacting to the now-infamous jumbotron footage showing Byron and Cabot holding hands and hugging during Coldplay’s Boston performance on Wednesday.

Byron, who is married to Megan Kerrigan Byron, has not issued a statement, nor has Cabot. It remains unclear whether the couple are currently separated. However, social media activity by Byron’s wife suggests she was blindsided. Online sleuths observed that Kerrigan Byron first removed her husband’s surname from her Facebook profile before deactivating all her social media accounts altogether.

Advertisement

Even Coldplay’s frontman Chris Martin took notice during the show, joking, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.”

The incident has sparked widespread conversation online, both for its salacious nature and for the very public nature of the alleged affair. Neither Byron nor Cabot has addressed the growing controversy.

 
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news.
Business NewsNewsUs NewsColdplay 'kiss cam' scandal: Reality TV star Bethenny Frankel slams Astronomer CEO over viral affair video
Read Next Story