Coldplaygate: Astronomer co-founder breaks silence on CEO Andy Byron, HR Kristin Cabot's viral video: ‘Big surprise’

Astronomer co-founder Ry Walker has broken his silence on the viral Coldplay ‘kiss-cam’ scandal where CEO Andy Byron and HR chief Kristin Cabot were seen cuddling and reacting awkwardly when caught on camera during the Boston concert on July 16. Ry has called it “unfortunate” and it came as “big surprise” to him.

Ry described Byron as a “professional”. “If you had to define Andy Byron in a few words—professionally or personally—how would you describe him? I’ve found Andy to be professional, I’ve only ever been on a call with him once. Everyone on the team has praised his leadership to me. So I think this is an unfortunate development that comes as a big surprise," he posted on X.

He was the CEO for Astronomer from 2015 to 2019 — “until it hit serious traction", clarified Ry. Although Walker later served on the board, he has not been involved with the company since 2022 and is now employed at Tembo.

Coldplay ‘kiss-cam’ scandal viral video On July 16, during a “Music of the Spheres World Tour” performance at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, the camera zoomed in on Andy Byron, CEO of the New York-based AI company Astronomer, and HR chief Kristin Cabot, who were spotted cuddling. The unexpected attention led to awkward reactions, with Byron saying, “F–king hell, it’s me,” and Kristin covering her face while commenting, “This is awkward.”

“Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy. I hope we didn’t do something bad," Chris Martin said.

There have been fabricated statements going viral regarding Byron's apology statement and Coldplay issuing 'camera free' zones for sidepieces from next concert. Both of which are not true as per their spokesperson and representative, respectively.

Social media users were quick to recognise the pair, noting that Byron is married to Megan Kerrigan Byron, while Kristin Cabot divorced Kenneth Thornby in 2022.

So far, neither Byron nor Kristin Cabot — Astronomer’s chief human resources officer — has released an official statement regarding the viral TikTok video of the incident, which has garnered over 50 million views and more than 5 million likes.