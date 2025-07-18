Coldplaygate: Woman who filmed Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot ‘cuddling’ says, ‘I hope their partners…’

A viral video from a Coldplay concert in Boston has unintentionally ignited a corporate firestorm, after Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the company’s HR head, Kristin Cabot, were caught on the stadium’s “kiss cam”. The clip, captured by 28-year-old concertgoer Grace Springer, quickly spread across social media, with viewers stunned to recognize the high-profile pair.

Springer, who described herself as a “Coldplay megafan,” told the US Sun that she had no idea the footage would gain such traction. “I didn’t know they were famous or that this would blow up the way it did,” she said. “Play stupid games… win stupid prizes,” she added, acknowledging the backlash the video has since unleashed.

“I hope their partners can heal from this and get a second chance at the happiness they deserve with their future still in front of them,” Springer said, expressing a mix of remorse and resolve.

Describing the clip as a “blessing in disguise,” Springer noted the impact it may have had on Byron’s wife, Megan Kerrigan, and Cabot’s ex-husband, Kenneth Thornby. Cabot is reportedly recently divorced, while Byron was quickly identified in the video as being physically close to Cabot—an interaction that played out in front of another Astronomer employee seated nearby.

Neither Byron, Cabot, nor Astronomer has issued a public statement, and several top executives’ LinkedIn profiles vanished following the uproar. The silence, however, hasn’t stopped the wave of criticism. The incident has sparked broader discussions around workplace ethics and power dynamics, with many social media users calling out what they perceive as a “toxic” company culture.

According to one former employee, the outrage reflects deeper issues at the company. “This is exactly who Andy is—aggressive, toxic, and obsessed with sales,” the person said, adding that many former staffers are “reveling” in what they see as a long-overdue exposure.