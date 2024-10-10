Coldplay’s ‘Music of the Spheres’ tour to return to US, Canada in 2025: Check dates, ticket prices & more

Coldplay's ‘Music of the Spheres’ tour will return to the US and Canada in summer 2025. The tour has sold over 10 million tickets worldwide.

Published10 Oct 2024, 07:41 AM IST
The British rock band Coldplay performs at Allianz Parque, in Sao Paulo, Brazil
The British rock band Coldplay performs at Allianz Parque, in Sao Paulo, Brazil(Photo: ESTADAO CONTEIDO)

Coldplay has announced the dates for the US and Canada leg of its ongoing "Music of the Spheres" world tour. This 'sphere' of the iconic British rock band's tour will be known as "Earth next summer".

With the 2025 concerts, Coldplay will return to North America after over three years. The tour first touched down at the US and Canada in May 2022.

The "Music of the Spheres" tour, which started in March 2022, has sold over 10 million tickets across Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, becoming the highest-attended tour by a group in history.

Coldplay enjoys immense popularity, with fans eagerly attending concerts to hear performances of hits from their Grammy-nominated ninth studio album, “Music of the Spheres”, released in 2021. Meanwhile, Boston enthusiasts will be treated to tracks from the freshly released “Moon Music”, which debuted last Friday.

Coldplay 2025 North America tour: Dates

May 31: Stanford, California - Stanford Stadium

June 6: Las Vegas, Nevada - Allegiant Stadium

June 10: Denver, Colorado - Empower Field at Mile High

June 13: El Paso, Texas - Sun Bowl Stadium

July 7: Toronto, Ontario - Rogers Stadium

July 8: Toronto, Ontario - Rogers Stadium

July 15: Foxborough, Massachusetts - Gillette Stadium

July 19: Madison, Wisconsin - Camp Randall Stadium

July 22: Nashville, Tennessee - Nissan Stadium

July 26: Miami, Florida - Hard Rock Stadium

Coldplay 2025 North America tour: When will tickets open for sale?

Tickets for Coldplay concerts will go on sale to the general public at noon local time on Friday, October 11. Various presales for early registrants will start at 9 AM local time on the same day. Check Ticketmaster's Coldplay hub for more details.

Coldplay is introducing a special offering known as “Infinity Tickets”, which grants access to their concerts at the price of $20. These tickets will become available for purchase at noon local time on November 22. However, these infinity tickets must be bought in pairs, ensuring that seats are next to each other.

Attendees will find out their seating arrangements upon collecting their tickets at the box office on the event day. Seat assignments span the entire stadium, from the floor sections to the upper tiers.

Coldplay 2025 Mumbai Concert

Coldplay is scheduled to perform three concerts at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 18, 19, and 21 of next year, as a segment of their “Music of the Spheres” world tour 2025.

The Coldplay concert signifies the band's comeback to India following an eight-year break, setting expectations soaring.

 

First Published:10 Oct 2024, 07:41 AM IST
      Popular in News

