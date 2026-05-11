Cole Allen, accused of attempted assassination against Trump at White House Correspondents’ dinner, pleads not guilty

Cole Allen, man accused of attempting to assassinate US President Donald Trump during a White House reporters’ gala last month, pleaded not guilty to all charges in federal court on Monday (May 11).

The accused Allen appeared before the court but did not speak during the hearing. His attorney entered the not guilty plea on his behalf.

Federal prosecutors have charged Allen with:

-Attempted assassination of the president

-Assault on a federal officer

-Firearms-related offenses

The case has drawn significant national attention due to the alleged targeting of the sitting US president and members of the administration.

Attack at White House Correspondents’ dinner According to prosecutors, Allen allegedly launched the attack during the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner, a high-profile gathering attended by journalists, and Trump Administration officials.

Authorities allege that Allen fired a shotgun at a United States Secret Service agent before attempting to breach a security checkpoint near the event venue.

Investigators said the alleged attack was quickly stopped by security personnel, preventing harm to Trump or other attendees.

Officials said the suspect was subdued before reaching the protected area where Trump and senior administration members were present.

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner is considered one of Washington’s most heavily secured annual events, with extensive screening and layered protection measures in place.

Court proceedings continue Allen remains in federal custody pending further legal proceedings. Prosecutors are expected to present additional evidence related to the alleged plot in upcoming hearings.

If convicted on the most serious charges, the suspect could face life in prison under federal law.

Also Read | Why judge apologized to man accused of attempting to kill Trump?

Cole Allen appeared in court wearing an orange jail uniform and waist restraints during the short hearing. The proceeding marked his first appearance in Washington federal court before Trevor McFadden, who is expected to oversee the case going forward.

The hearing took place a week after another judge issued an apology to Allen over the conditions of his confinement at a Washington, D.C. jail, where he had reportedly been placed under suicide watch and kept separated from other detainees.

Prosecutors cite manifesto and anger at Trump Administration According to court documents, Allen allegedly sent a manifesto to friends and family before the attack. Prosecutors said the writings described a planned assault involving Trump and other administration officials, although the president was not named directly.

The government said Allen wrote that he felt “awful” but had “experience[d] rage thinking about everything this administration has done.”

Investigators also alleged that Allen monitored Trump’s movements in real time using websites and live video feeds shortly before the attack.

Defense seeks removal of top Justice officials Lawyers representing Cole Allen have urged US District Judge Trevor McFadden to remove at least two senior Justice Department officials from participating directly in the prosecution, arguing they may be considered potential victims or witnesses in the case and could therefore present a conflict of interest.

Defense attorneys argued that Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche and District of Columbia US Attorney Jeanine Pirro should be disqualified from the case.

McFadden did not immediately issue a ruling on the request during the hearing but asked the defense team to provide further details on the extent of the proposed recusal.

Allen’s legal team told the court that the 31-year-old had no prior arrest or conviction record before the alleged attack.

Federal prosecutors, however, argued that Allen remains a serious threat to public safety. They alleged he traveled by train from California to Washington carrying firearms and knives with the intention of carrying out the attack.

During the April 25 incident at the Washington Hilton, a United States Secret Service officer was struck once in a bullet-resistant vest, authorities said. The attack disrupted the annual event and ultimately forced an early conclusion to one of Washington’s most prominent gatherings. Allen, 31, from Torrance, was also injured during the incident, though officials said he was not shot.