Cole Allen sent ‘Friendly Federal Assassin’ manifesto just before attempted attack on Trump officials: Report

The suspect in the attempted attack at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, Cole Tomas Allen, sent a disturbing manifesto to family members minutes before opening fire, outlining his intent to target officials in Donald Trump’s administration, according to a report which cited a US official.

Authorities said Allen sent the message roughly 10 minutes before launching the attack, describing himself as the “Friendly Federal Assassin” and declaring his intent to carry out violence.

“Turning the other cheek when someone else is oppressed is not Christian behavior; it is complicity in the oppressor’s crimes,” Allen wrote in the document shared with police, as per The New York Post.

He listed “Administration officials” among his primary targets, adding they were to be “prioritized from highest-ranking to lowest.”

Explicit threats against officials The manifesto contained direct and alarming threats, including references to targeting senior members of the administration.

“I am no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes,” Allen wrote, apparently referring to the President.

He also indicated he was prepared to escalate violence if necessary.

“I would still go through most everyone here to get to the targets if it were absolutely necessary,” he stated, suggesting a willingness to cause mass casualties.

Weapon choice and intent Allen detailed his choice of weaponry in the message, claiming he intended to reduce unintended harm while still pursuing his objectives.

“In order to minimize casualties, I will also be using buckshot rather than slugs,” he wrote, while acknowledging the potential for broader violence if obstructed.

Security lapses criticised by suspect In a striking section of the manifesto, Allen criticised security arrangements at the Washington Hilton, where the high-profile event was held.

“I walk in with multiple weapons and not a single person there considers the possibility that I could be a threat,” he wrote.

He added that security appeared to focus primarily on external threats, leaving vulnerabilities inside the venue.

“The security at the event is all outside… this level of incompetence is insane,” Allen said.

References to foreign threats Allen also made references to hypothetical foreign actors exploiting similar security gaps.

“If I was an Iranian agent… I could have brought a damn Ma Deuce in here and no one would have noticed,” he wrote, referring to a heavy machine gun.

Attack and aftermath The manifesto emerged as investigators piece together the sequence of events leading up to the attempted attack at the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner, one of Washington’s most prominent gatherings of political leaders, media and officials.

Allen’s message, signed “Cole ‘coldForce’ ‘Friendly Federal Assassin’ Allen,” is now a key piece of evidence as authorities assess his motive, planning and potential security failures.

Ongoing investigation Officials continue to investigate how the suspect was able to approach the event with weapons.