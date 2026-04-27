New details emerge of WHCD shooter: The anti-Trump teacher who called Elon Musk a ‘Hitlerian Figure’

When Cole Tomas Allen walked into the Washington Hilton on the evening of Saturday, 26 April, he was not there for the rubber chicken. The 31-year-old CalTech graduate from Torrance, California, who had spent months cataloguing his fury at the Trump administration on social media under the handle “Coldforce”, had booked his room weeks in advance, arrived armed with a shotgun, a handgun, and knives, and, according to law enforcement officials, intended to cause “as much damage as he could.”

What followed was a chaotic scene in the lobby of the hotel at approximately 8:30 p.m., as gunfire erupted near the security checkpoints, forcing the evacuation of President Donald Trump and several senior members of his administration.

One Secret Service agent was struck in his bulletproof vest and briefly hospitalised. Allen was eventually tackled to the ground and detained.

Here is what has emerged so far.

Who Is Cole Allen — and What Did US Authorities Find? Four law enforcement officials familiar with the investigation identified the suspect as Cole Tomas Allen of Torrance, a suburb roughly 20 miles south-west of Los Angeles. He had travelled from California to Chicago, then onwards to Washington by train over the preceding days, according to acting attorney general Todd Blanche.

Allen is described by authorities as a lone actor. DC interim police chief Jeffery Carroll confirmed that Allen was not previously on the radar of Washington law enforcement and that officials were not yet aware of any criminal record. He had been staying at the very venue he attacked.

Upon his arrest, authorities recovered a shotgun, a handgun, and knives. Blanche said Allen had purchased the two firearms "within the last couple of years."

FBI agents and Secret Service personnel were later seen surrounding a home in Torrance, with local news footage showing law enforcement shining spotlights into an upstairs window.

The Manifesto of ‘Friendly Federal Assassin’ Before deleting his BlueSky account, Cole Allen posted a gif from an anime depicting a figure kneeling before two others in an act of profound apology. That image was consistent with what came next: a manifesto sent to friends and family in which Allen opened with a list of apologies "to everyone whose trust [he] abused."

The manifesto drew on his self-described Protestant faith to justify violence. Allen wrote that turning the other cheek was never meant to excuse complicity in the suffering of others.

"Turning the other cheek is for when you yourself are oppressed. I'm not the person raped in a detention camp. I'm not the fisherman executed without trial. I'm not a schoolkid blown up or a child starved or a teenage girl abused by the many criminals in this administration. Turning the other cheek when someone else is oppressed is not Christian behavior; it is complicity in the oppressor's crimes," he wrote.

Trump told Fox News the suspect had "a lot of hatred in his heart" and described him as "a sick guy," adding that Allen's family had previously raised concerns with law enforcement.

Coldforce Online — Anti-Trump Posts, Ukraine Fundraisers, and Theological Fury Under the handle "Coldforce" — the same name he signed on his manifesto — Allen maintained a BlueSky account with more than 1,000 posts, apparently preferring the platform over X, having labelled its owner Elon Musk "a Hitlerian figure."

His posts covered a wide terrain of grievances. He described Vice President JD Vance as "a piece of sh-t" for what Allen viewed as abandoning Ukraine during a Turning Point USA event at the University of Georgia on 14 April. He boosted multiple fundraisers for Ukrainian brigades and students requiring supplies.

Of Trump himself, Allen wrote: "a sociopathic mob boss" — a characterisation he grounded in references drawn from the Epstein files.

When the US reached a temporary ceasefire agreement with Iran on 8 April, Allen framed it as capitulation. "Trump is literally one of those villains that if you beat his ass hard enough, he'll join your team. Don't really have any other insights to this, it's not really actionable cause no way Schumer just canes him into acting his age, but, like, it would probably literally work on him," he wrote.

An AI-generated image shared by Trump depicting himself dressed as Jesus Christ drew Allen's particular contempt. A self-proclaimed Protestant, he reposted content condemning what he called Christian hypocrisy within the administration. One repost read: "i'm not sure that you can work for this admin and be any flavor of genuine christian believer and see trump post something like this [Trump as Jesus] without understanding, at some level, deep down, that you are f–king damned, even if you'll never admit it to anyone."

What Did Investigators Say About White Houe Shooter's Intent? Blanche, speaking on NBC News's Meet the Press, said the preliminary investigation — including a review of Allen's writings — indicated the suspect had set out to target members of the Trump administration.

"It does appear that he did in fact set out to target folks in the administration, likely including the president," Blanche said, though he cautioned the information remained "quite preliminary." Allen was not cooperating with the investigation at the time of Blanche's remarks.

US Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro stated at a Saturday evening press conference: "This individual was intent on doing as much harm and as much damage as he could," adding that she expected "many more charges" as the investigation developed.

What Charges Does Cole Allen Face? Allen is expected to be formally charged with using a firearm during a crime of violence and with assault of a federal officer, Pirro confirmed. He is scheduled to make his initial appearance in federal court in Washington on Monday.