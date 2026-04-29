Cole Tomas Allen took armed mirror selfie before alleged assassination attempt on Trump at White House: Court filing

Newly released court documents and photographs have revealed that Cole Tomas Allen allegedly took a selfie inside his hotel room moments before the shooting attack at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, DC.

Federal prosecutors submitted the images on Wednesday (April 29) as part of a court filing arguing that Allen should remain in custody pending trial, describing the incident as a highly calculated attempt to assassinate US President Donald Trump.

Prosecutors release new hotel room images According to the filing by the United States Department of Justice, Allen used his cellphone at approximately 8:03 p.m. to photograph himself in a mirror inside his hotel room before the attack unfolded.

The filing said Allen appeared dressed in formal clothing while also carrying tactical gear and weapons.

“At approximately 8:03 p.m., while back inside his hotel room, the defendant used his cellphone to take a photograph of himself in the mirror,” prosecutors wrote.

The document stated that Allen appeared to be wearing:

A small leather ammunition bag

A shoulder holster

A sheathed knife

Pliers and wire cutters

Prosecutors said those items matched weapons and tools later recovered from him after the shooting.

DOJ says suspect intended to kill Trump Federal prosecutors alleged the attack was specifically aimed at killing Trump during the annual White House Correspondents’ Association dinner at the Washington Hilton Hotel.

“The defendant traveled across the country with the explicit aim to kill the President of the United States,” the filing stated.

Allen has pleaded not guilty to multiple federal charges, including attempted assassination of the President, interstate transportation of firearms and ammunition with intent to commit a felony, and discharging a firearm during a violent crime.

Government opposes bail request The Justice Department strongly urged the court to deny Allen any form of pretrial release.

“The facts and circumstances in this case compel the conclusion that there is no condition or combination of conditions that would reasonably assure the community’s safety if the defendant were released pending trial,” prosecutors wrote.

Chaos erupts at White House Correspondents’ dinner Authorities said Allen allegedly carried a semi-automatic handgun, a pump-action shotgun and three knives when he pushed past a security checkpoint outside the annual media and political gathering on Saturday night.

The shooting triggered panic at the Washington Hilton ballroom, where Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Cabinet officials and journalists had gathered for the event.

Secret Service agents rushed senior officials from the ballroom after gunfire erupted.

One Secret Service agent was shot during the incident but did not suffer life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.