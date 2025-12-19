Colorado braces for 70–110 mph winds; Xcel Energy cuts power amid extreme wildfire danger

Utility companies across Colorado are taking emergency measures as extreme wind conditions and critically dry weather elevate wildfire risks to dangerous levels, according to AccuWeather.

Xcel Energy Colorado said it will implement a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) for customers in Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Jefferson, Larimer and Weld counties on Friday (December 19), beginning as early as 5 a.m.

AccuWeather warned that a combination of roaring winds and dry brush has pushed wildfire risk to extreme levels in parts of Colorado and Wyoming, and to high levels across portions of the Great Plains.

The strongest winds are expected just east of Colorado’s Front Range, extending through the foothills and onto the adjacent High Plains — areas where downed power lines could easily spark fast-moving fires.

Hurricane-force wind gusts forecast AccuWeather said wind gusts between 70 and 90 mph are likely from the eastern slopes of the Rockies near and north of Denver to southeastern Colorado through Friday evening. In some areas, gusts could reach 110 mph, according to AccuWeather.

Such hurricane-force winds are capable of snapping tree limbs, toppling weakly rooted trees and bringing down power lines, significantly increasing the risk of ignition in dry vegetation.

Wildfire threat intensifies Sparks from damaged or fallen power lines can ignite fires that spread rapidly in dry brush, AccuWeather warned. Utility companies have therefore opted for preemptive shutoffs to reduce the chance of electrical equipment sparking wildfires.

Wildfires in Colorado and Kansas prompted evacuations on Thursday, according to The Associated Press.

Xcel Energy restoration efforts Xcel Energy Colorado said crews have been working since Wednesday night to repair wind damage and restore power to customers affected by earlier outages.

The utility warned that unplanned outages could still occur outside the PSPS zones due to high winds or Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings, even as conditions gradually improve.

Weather conditions are expected to start easing around 6 p.m. Friday, though strong winds capable of causing outages and wildfire risk may persist into the evening.

Safety warnings issued AccuWeather cautioned that the powerful winds could overturn high-profile vehicles and turn loose objects — including trash cans, trampolines and holiday decorations.