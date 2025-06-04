Colorado firebombing: In US for ‘dream’ career, antisemitic attack suspect's daughter now faces deportation

Habiba Soliman, the daughter of Colorado antisemitic attack accused, moved to the United States two years ago to pursue her dream career in medicine. She could not have foreseen that her father’s alleged antisemitic actions, occurring just after her graduation, would bring her ambitions to an abrupt end.

Habiba Soliman, her mother and four other siblings are now Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody, facing expedited deportation.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said that federal officials are looking into whether the family of the suspect, Mohamed Soliman, was involved in the June 1 attack.

They are being processed for expedited removal, according to Tricia McLaughlin, a spokesperson at the agency.

The agency is “investigating to what extent his family knew about this horrific attack, if they had any knowledge of it, or if they provided support to it,” Kristi Noem said in a video posted on social media.

Habiba Soliman, originally from Egypt, spent the majority of her life in Kuwait before moving to the United States with her family around two years ago. She later enrolled at Thomas Maclaren School, where she was featured in a glowing Denver Gazette profile as a recipient of its “Best and Brightest” scholarship for outstanding graduating seniors.

According to Denver Gazette, Habiba decided to pursue medicine after seeing her father walk again following a surgery.

“Coming to the USA has fundamentally changed me. I learned to adapt to new things even if it was hard. I learned to work under pressure and improve rapidly in a very short amount of time. Most importantly, I came to appreciate that family is the unchanging support,” Habiba wrote.

The family has been stripped of its visas after her father, Mohamed Soliman, threw two Molotov cocktails at a pro-Israeli crowd at an event in Boulder while yelling “Free Palestine”.

He faces a federal hate crime charge and dozens of state charges of attempted murder and attempted use of incendiary devices. A Federal Bureau of Investigation special agent involved in the case said the suspect told investigators he “wanted to kill all Zionist people and wished they were all dead.”

He allegedly told authorities he’d been planning the attack for a year, but waited for his daughter to graduate from high school before striking.