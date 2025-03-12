Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert is facing criticism for a remark she made about Texas Representative Al Green, calling Al Green's cane a "pimp cane" following his dramatic removal from Congress during President Donald Trump’s recent speech.

Despite the backlash, Boebert remains unapologetic, insisting her comments were justified, reported the People.

The controversy began on March 4, when Green, 77, loudly interrupted Trump’s address by shaking his cane and shouting, “No mandate!” in protest.

Despite warnings from House Speaker Mike Johnson to take his seat, he continued his disruption, leading to his ejection from the chamber. Boebert later weighed in on the incident, making a statement that quickly drew criticism.

Speaking to Real America’s Voice on March 8, she described Green’s protest as “abhorrent” and referred to his gold-handled walking aid in a way that many found offensive. The term "pimp cane" drew immediate criticism, with many labelling the remark as racist and ableist, considering Green's cane is a mobility aid, reported The Guardian

However, Boebert dismissed the backlash, suggesting that critics were overreacting and misinterpreting her intent. She also questioned whether Green’s cane was a necessary aid or more of a prop, implying that he had often waved it around theatrically rather than using it for mobility.

The incident has reignited discussions about Boebert’s own history of disrupting presidential speeches. In 2022, she and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene made headlines for interrupting President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.

According to the People, Boebert shouted criticism at Biden when he spoke about veterans exposed to toxic burn pits, while she and Greene led chants of “Build the wall!” during the speech.

Despite comparisons between her past actions and Green’s protest, Boebert defended herself, arguing that the two incidents were not the same. She insisted that Green had been given multiple opportunities to sit down and show decorum but had refused to comply.

The controversy has sparked a broader debate about behaviour and respect within the legislative body.

The issue has placed Boebert in the spotlight once again, fuelling debates over decorum in Congress and the increasing polarisation of American politics.