‘Heartbroken to hear, he will be deeply missed…’: Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay passes away at 65

Jim Irsay, the owner of the Indianapolis Colts, who capitalised on Peyton Manning's success in securing a new stadium and helping the team win a Super Bowl championship, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 65.

Pete Ward, Irsay’s longtime right-hand man and the team's chief operating officer, announced in a statement from the team. He said Irsay died peacefully in his sleep.

“Jim’s dedication and passion for the Indianapolis Colts in addition to his generosity, commitment to the community, and most importantly, his love for his family were unsurpassed,” Ward said. “Our deepest sympathies go to his daughters, Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt, Kalen Jackson, and his entire family as we grieve with them.”

"We were deeply saddened to learn of Jim Irsay's passing today," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement, as reported by Reuters. “Jim was a friend, and a man deeply committed to his family, the game, the Colts, and the Indianapolis community. He spent his life and career in the National Football League. Starting as a teenager as a Colts' ballboy, he learned every position in the organization before assuming leadership of the Colts approximately 30 years ago. Jim's Colts won the Super Bowl, hosted another and built Lucas Oil Stadium.”

In a post on X, Barstool Sports wrote, “An absolute legend. RIP Jim Irsay.”

American football Peyton Manning’s heartfelt message on Jim Irsay’s passing. He said in a post on Instagram, “I am heartbroken to hear about Irsay's passing. He was an incredibly generous and passionate owner and I will always be indebted to him for giving me my start in the NFL. His impact on the players who played for him will not be forgotten.”

US Senator Todd Young said, “Jim Irsay’s passion for football was surpassed only by his kindness and generosity. He will be deeply missed. My condolences to the entire Irsay family and Colts organization.”

The Colts captured their lone Super Bowl under Jim Irsay's ownership during the 2006 season, defeating the Chicago Bears 29-17 in Super Bowl XLI. They returned to the championship game at the end of the 2009 season but fell to the New Orleans Saints 31-17 in Super Bowl XLIV, Reuters reported.

During Irsay’s 38-year tenure with the franchise from 1984 to 2024, the Colts compiled a regular-season record of 316-294-1 and went 13-16 in the playoffs.

With Hall of Fame general manager Bill Polian, Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy, and quarterback Peyton Manning, Irsay played a key role in transforming the Colts from a struggling franchise into a consistent championship contender, AP reported.

In recent years, however, Irsay faced ongoing health issues and became less publicly active, especially after a fall at his home.

On December 8, Carmel, Indiana police responded to a 911 call from his residence, where they found him breathing but unresponsive, with a bluish tint to his skin, according to the police report, as reported by AP.