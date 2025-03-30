Columbia University’s new president once called Congress hearings on antisemitism ‘Capitol Hill nonsense’: Report

Columbia University’s newly-appointed president once called Congressional hearings on campus antisemitism “Capitol Hill nonsense.” Claire Shipman recently replaced Katrina A. Armstrong as Columbia University's acting president.

In a December 28, 2023, text message, Claire Shipman reportedly wrote to then university president Minouche Shafik, saying that she thought Columbia would be spared from the “capital hill nonsense," New York Post reported.

She had referred to December 2023 Congressional hearings in which the presidents of Harvard University, University of Pennsylvania and MIT testify about campus protests against the war in Gaza.

Advertisement

Following the tense hearings, Harvard’s Claudine Gay and Penn’s Liz Magill resigned. They were grilled on whether calling for the killing of Jews would violate their school’s bullying and harassment policies — and answered that it depended on the context, the report added.

Shipman’s text messages about the hearings were revealed in a 325-page October report from the Republican House Committee on Education and the Workforce that included leaked messages between university officials.

Columbia’s leaders had expressed contempt for the congressional investigation, according to the report.

In the same text message, Shipman also suggested reinstating student groups that had participated in the protests.

“I do think we should think about unsuspending the groups before semester starts to take the wind out of that,” she reportedly told Shafik in the message.

Advertisement

New Columbia President Shipman took over as the president after Armstrong resigned. Her resignation was the second in less than a year over the university’s handling of campus protests.

Read More

"Armstrong is returning to lead the University's Irving Medical Center," Columbia University said in a statement on Friday. It did not give a reason for the change.

"Board of Trustees Co-Chair Claire Shipman has been appointed Acting President, effective immediately, and will serve until the Board completes its presidential search," it added.