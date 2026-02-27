Columbia University student Ellie Aghayeva arrested by ICE after agents entered campus housing on ‘missing person’ claim

A student at Columbia University was arrested early Thursday (February 26) by federal immigration agents who allegedly entered her campus residence by claiming they were searching for a “missing person,” according to her attorneys and the university.

The student, Ellie Aghayeva, is originally from Azerbaijan and is studying neuroscience and political science. Her lawyers said she entered the United States on a visa in 2016.

Entry into campus housing In an emergency petition filed on Thursday, Aghayeva’s attorneys said agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement entered her university-owned apartment in Manhattan early in the morning.

The petition states the agents did not have a warrant and “represented they were searching for a missing person to gain entry.”

“No reason was given for the arrest,” the filing said, adding that she was later transferred to a federal detention center in Lower Manhattan.

Her attorneys have requested her immediate release.

Social Media post Around 7:00 a.m., Aghayeva posted a message to her more than 100,000 followers on Instagram.

“DHS illegally arrested me. Please help,” she wrote, referring to the United States Department of Homeland Security.

A photo accompanying the post appeared to show the backseat of a vehicle.

University response In an email shared with students and staff, Columbia’s acting president, Claire Shipman, said federal agents entered a residential building around 6:30 a.m., claiming they were searching for a missing person.

She said the university was reaching out to the student’s family and providing legal support.

Shipman also reminded the campus community of university policy, stating that students should not allow law enforcement into non-public areas and should contact campus public safety if approached.

Concerns over enforcement tactics The case has drawn attention amid reports of federal immigration agents using disguises or misrepresentations to gain access in some cases. Immigration attorneys say such tactics are becoming more common, raising concerns about enforcement practices.

The incident comes nearly a year after the detention of former Columbia graduate student and Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil, who was arrested inside university housing and is currently out on bail while fighting deportation proceedings.

Campus policy on law enforcement access Columbia currently requires law enforcement agents to present a judicial warrant or subpoena to access non-public areas of the university, including housing.

University officials said they are reviewing the situation and continuing to coordinate support for the student and her family.