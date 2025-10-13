Columbus Day 2025: What’s open and closed – Mail, banks, stock markets, grocery stores, and restaurants

Columbus Day 2025 will be observed on Monday (October 13). The holiday, originally celebrated to honor Christopher Columbus, is also observed alongside Indigenous Peoples’ Day, which commemorates the history and culture of Native Americans.

While Columbus Day is a federal holiday, it does not mean that all services and businesses close for the day.

Here’s what you need to know about what’s open and closed.

Mail and postal services Closed: United States Postal Service (USPS) offices will be closed, and there will be no mail delivery on Columbus Day.

Open/Operating: FedEx, UPS will continue deliveries, although schedules may be slightly modified.

Banks and financial services Open: Only TD Bank and Chase will remain open. Note that some Chase services may not be available until the next business day.

Closed: Most major banks, including Bank of America, Capital One, Citibank, Citizens Bank, Kearny Bank, M&T Bank, PNC Bank, Truist Bank, Santander Bank, Spencer Savings Bank, and Wells Fargo.

Stock and Bond markets Open: New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq will remain open for trading.

Closed: Bond markets will be closed.

Grocery Stores, Retail Chains, and Restaurants Open on Columbus Day 2025

On Columbus Day 2025, many grocery stores, retail chains, and restaurants will remain open. While most locations will operate normally, some may adjust their hours, so it’s advisable to check with your local store or restaurant in advance.

Grocery stores Open: Most major grocery chains will remain open, including Walmart, Target, Aldi, Whole Foods, Kroger, and Safeway.

Hours: Hours may vary depending on location. Customers should check local store listings for exact opening and closing times.

Retail Chains Most large retail stores and shopping centers will be open for business.

As with grocery stores, some locations may operate with reduced or modified hours, so confirming hours before visiting is recommended.

Restaurants Open: Major fast-food and chain restaurants such as Starbucks, McDonald's, Chick-fil-A, and Chili's are typically open on Columbus Day.

Hours: Hours can vary by location, so patrons should check with their local restaurants, especially if planning for dine-in or special services.

Columbus Day: Overview

Columbus Day in the United States commemorates the landing of Italian explorer Christopher Columbus in the Americas on October 12, 1492. The federal holiday honors Columbus’s contributions to European exploration and the subsequent connection between the Old World and the New World. It is also celebrated as a day to recognize Italian-American heritage and cultural contributions.

Date of observance:

Since 1971, Columbus Day has been observed on the second Monday of October rather than a fixed date. In 2025, the holiday will be observed on Monday, October 13.

History:

Columbus was born in Genoa, Italy, and in 1492, he received funding from King Ferdinand and Queen Isabella of Spain to explore a westward route to Asia.

He landed in the Bahamas, mistakenly believing he had reached Asia, which sparked the Age of Exploration and European colonization of the Americas.

The first official celebration of Columbus’s landing occurred in 1792 in New York City, organized by the Society of St. Tammany (Columbian Order).

In 1937, President Franklin D. Roosevelt declared Columbus Day an annual national holiday.