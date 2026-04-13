‘Come close, get eliminated’: Trump issues stark warning to Iranian ships as Strait of Hormuz blockade gets underway

US President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to Iran as a US naval blockade at the Strait of Hormuz is now in effect, saying any Iranian vessels approaching it would face immediate elimination.

“Warning: If any of these ships come anywhere close to our BLOCKADE, they will be immediately ELIMINATED,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump also claimed that Iran’s naval forces have suffered extensive losses.

“Iran’s Navy is laying at the bottom of the sea, completely obliterated - 158 ships,” he said.

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‘Fast attack ships’ not yet targeted The US President noted that a small number of Iranian vessels remain, but suggested they were not previously seen as a major threat.

“What we have not hit are their small number of, what they call, ‘fast attack ships,’ because we did not consider them much of a threat,” Trump wrote.

‘Quick and brutal’ military response Trump described the nature of potential US action in strong terms, comparing it to operations against maritime drug trafficking.

“They will be immediately ELIMINATED, using the same system of kill that we use against the drug dealers on boats at Sea. It is quick and brutal,” he said.

Claims major drop in drug trafficking In the same post, Trump also highlighted what he described as a sharp decline in drug inflows via sea routes.

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“P.S. 98.2% of Drugs coming into the U.S. by Ocean or Sea have STOPPED!” he added.

US moves to blockade Iranian ports The United States has vowed to enforce a sweeping naval blockade on Iran, targeting all its ports in a bid to pressure Tehran into reopening the strategic Strait of Hormuz and accepting a peace deal.

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The move has triggered sharp warnings from Iran, raising fears of a wider conflict and disruption to global trade.

‘All Iranian ports’ targeted in blockade plan US Central Command said the blockade would apply broadly across Iran’s coastline.

The enforcement would extend “against vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas,” covering ports along both the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman.

A maritime advisory also warned of heightened military activity in the region, noting that ships “may encounter military presence” while transiting nearby waters.

Iran issues warning: ‘No port will be safe’ Iran responded with strong rhetoric, warning that escalation could impact the entire region.

“Security in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman is either for everyone or for NO ONE… NO PORT in the region will be safe,” Iranian state media reported, citing military and Revolutionary Guard statements.

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Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf delivered a direct message to Donald Trump: “If you fight, we will fight.”

Ceasefire holds but talks collapse The blockade comes after recent US-Iran talks failed to produce a lasting agreement.

Negotiations stalled over key issues, including Iran’s nuclear programme, sanctions relief and regional security demands.

US Vice President JD Vance said talks broke down after Iran refused to accept American conditions on halting nuclear development.