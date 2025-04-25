Comedian Bowen Yang drops bombshell joke on JD Vance: ’The guy’s a pope killer’

Comedian Bowen Yang stunned the hosts of The View when he called US Vice President JD Vance a “pope killer” during his appearance on the show on Thursday.

The quip came up during a rapid-fire rundown of recent "SNL [Saturday Night Live]" controversies — one of which was Yang's apprehension about playing US Vice President JD Vance.

Bowen Yang, a "Saturday Night Live" cast member, told "The View" on Thursday that he felt there was a better person than him to play Vice President JD Vance on the live sketch comedy show.

"I just thought there would be better people for it," Yang said.

"It was my impostor syndrome, I was like, there are better people than this. I worked with an accent coach, I had to get it between Ohio and Appalachia with the accent. It's hard, it's very subtle!," Yang added.

When the hosts complimented his turn as US President Donald Trump's second-in-command, Yang unloaded.

"Thank you, I mean, look, the guy's a pope killer, okay?" Yang said.

The audience and co-hosts then broke out into laughter.

Vance had visited with Pope Francis on Easter Sunday at the Vatican, one day before the latter died.

Several memes joked that Vance bears responsibility for his death.

The internet erupted with memes and quips aimed at Vance, who reportedly told the Pope during their brief 20-minute meeting that “It’s good to see you in better health," the Daily Beast reported.

One X user wrote, “See how Vance lies??? He said you look healthy and then the pope died the next day.”