Comedian Pete Davidson of SNL fame reaches father’s age at time of 9/11 death: ‘This year is way harder’

Comedian Pete Davidson of Saturday Night Live (SNL) fame has turned 33, the same age his father, firefighter Scott Davidson, was when he died during the 9/11 attacks. Speaking to the New York Post, Davidson said he once thought of his father as an “old guy” because he was 33 when he died. However, becoming a father himself has changed the way he views the tragedy.

“I thought, ‘Oh, he was an old guy. He’s 33,’” Davidson said. “But now I’m there, and I have a kid, and that would be like my kid not having her dad.”

Davidson to mark 25 years of 9/11 with comedy benefit To mark 25 years since the September 11 attacks, Davidson is taking part in a comedy benefit at Madison Square Garden with Jon Stewart.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why is Pete Davidson's 33rd birthday significant in relation to 9/11? ⌵ Pete Davidson's 33rd birthday is significant because it marks the same age his father, firefighter Scott Davidson, was when he died during the 9/11 attacks. 2 How does becoming a father influence Pete Davidson's perspective on 9/11? ⌵ Becoming a father has changed Pete Davidson's perspective on 9/11, making him realize the tragedy's impact on his life and on his daughter, emphasizing the loss of his father. 3 What event is Pete Davidson participating in to commemorate the 25th anniversary of 9/11? ⌵ Pete Davidson is participating in a comedy benefit at Madison Square Garden, along with Jon Stewart, to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. 4 Why did Pete Davidson choose the name 'Scottie' for his daughter? ⌵ Pete Davidson chose the name 'Scottie' for his daughter to honor his late father, whose name was Scott, indicating a desire to keep the name alive. 5 What does Pete Davidson hope to achieve through the comedy event related to 9/11? ⌵ Pete Davidson hopes to 'reclaim' 9/11 through the comedy event, aiming to celebrate and bring fun to the day rather than dwell on its sadness through documentaries.

Davidson said this year feels particularly difficult but also meaningful as he will spend the day with his daughter, Scottie, who was born last December and was named after his late father.

“So, this year is extra tough, but also extra beautiful because I get to spend the day with Scottie,” he said. “It’ll be very healing and special.”

Why Davidson’s daughter was named Scottie Davidson said Hewitt also wanted their daughter to carry his father’s name.

“It was really cool that Elsie also wanted to name her Scottie,” he told the Post. “My dad’s name was Scott, but his nickname was Scotty. When she arrived, we both looked at her and were like, ‘She looks like a Scottie.’ It’s nice to keep that name alive.”

The Saturday Night Live alum said he also wants to use the comedy event to “reclaim” 9/11 and have “fun”, rather than spend the day watching documentaries about the tragedy.

“And not be in the middle of 12 documentaries that are so sad and rehash it,” he added.

Pete Davidson’s father was among first responders at World Trade Center Davidson previously recalled on Theo Von’s podcast that his father’s crew was the first fire truck to cross the bridge towards the World Trade Center.

“So they were the first truck over there and pretty much the whole house died, which is sad, but at least he died with his pals.”

Davidson remembered his father as “f---ing hilarious” and said he has only a few memories of him because he was seven when the attacks happened.

“My memories are few and far between because I was 7, but I just remember laughing a lot, him being pretty jacked and smoking a lot of cigarettes, and driving a Subaru Impreza. That’s all I remember.”