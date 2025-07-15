‘Committed to working with you’: Jerome Powell asks inspector general to review Fed headquarters renovation project

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has revealed that he asked the US central bank's inspector general to conduct a review into the costs involved in the renovation of its historic headquarters in Washington.

Advertisement

The instruction from Powell comes amid the Donald Trump administration's intensification of the criticism on how the Fed is being run.

“I have asked the Board's IG to take a fresh look at the project,” Powell said in a letter to Senate Banking Committee Chair Tim Scott and the panel's top Democrat, Elizabeth Warren.

Jerome Powell's letter to Trump officials In the letter, reviewed by Reuters and first reported by Politico, Powell addressed the concerns flagged by the Trump administration and Republican lawmakers over the renovation of the Fed headquarters.

As per the letter, some features including VIP elevators or dining rooms — which had drawn uproar from the government — had never been in the project's scope. Other features, such as the new water, were on the other hand, removed.

Advertisement

Changes to the original design were not substantial and "none of them added cost to the project," Powell wrote.

According to a source quoted by Reuters, Powell's request to the IG was made over the weekend.

Powell's letter comes nearly a week after the director of the Office of Management and Budget, Russell Vought, wrote in a letter that Donald Trump was "extremely troubled" by cost overruns in the $2.5 billion project.

"The Chairman looks forward to receiving additional information about the costly renovations at the Fed's headquarters," a spokesperson for Scott said in response to the letter, adding that the letter was consistent with improving transparency.

The Senate Banking committee is in charge of overseeing the Fed's actions.

Advertisement

In material posted to its website on Friday and summarised in Powell's letter to the senators, the Fed said the cost overruns were driven by factors including higher-than-estimated materials and labour costs, as well as toxic contamination in the soil that came to light during what is a complete rehabilitation of the nearly 100-year-old Marriner S. Eccles building and a neighboring property on Constitution Avenue in the nation's capital.

Also Read | US Fed may not resume rate cuts before September: Bank of Baroda report

“We respect the critical importance of the constitutionally-derived congressional oversight of our activities, and we are committed to working collaboratively and cooperatively with you,” Powell wrote to the senators.

The Eccles building, the Fed's main headquarters, was built during the Depression, during President Franklin Delano Roosevelt's administration.