Companion, a sci-fi-horror-thriller directed by Drew Hancock, has sparked a wide range of reactions on social media, with many praising the film's unexpected twists, humor, and performances.

Companion blends sci-fi, horror, thriller, and comedy into a suspenseful and surprising experience. The movie kicks off with a seemingly sweet scene between Iris (Sophie Thatcher) and her boyfriend Josh (Jack Quaid), who are on their way to a secluded lake house for a weekend getaway with friends. The couple recalls their first meeting, a charming moment at the supermarket. However, within the first 20 minutes, the film veers into a terrifying and sinister direction, flipping the narrative on its head in shocking fashion.

Social Media reactions to Companion Companion has sparked a variety of reactions across social media. While some users praise the film’s unique blend of humor, suspense, and shocking twists, others feel disappointed by its predictable script and lack of fresh commentary on technology.

Here's a glimpse at the differing opinions from those who've watched the movie.

One user described Companion as a "bloody good time," highlighting the film’s twists, relevant themes, and a stellar performance by Sophie Thatcher. The user noted that the film starts strong and only gets better as it progresses, blending comedy and thrills in a way that keeps the audience hooked. "Go in blind and avoid the marketing," the user advised, urging viewers to experience the film without any prior expectations.

On the other hand, another user remarked that they were let down by the film’s "lackluster script." Despite Sophie Thatcher’s solid performance, they felt that the movie didn’t offer any fresh insights into technology or its implications, and they were able to predict the story’s trajectory early on. They expressed disappointment, as they had hoped for something more intellectually stimulating.

For another, Companion delivered exactly what they were hoping for. "Dark, twisted, bloody, yet deeply emotional," said one viewer, who described it as a gripping exploration of love, abuse, and survival. The user singled out Sophie Thatcher's performance, calling it unforgettable and a major highlight of the film.

Others found Companion to be "really fun," describing it as a clever and bloody exploration of romance, manipulation, control, and greed. The film's ability to keep the audience engaged and guessing, while maintaining a tight grip on its tone and suspense, was lauded. The leads, Sophie Thatcher and Jack Quaid, were praised for their dynamic performances.

One particularly enthusiastic viewer commented that Companion hooks the audience from the very first sequence and maintains its grip throughout. They admired the creativity of the script and how it balanced humor with darker, more emotionally charged elements. "Sophie Thatcher is devouring this role," the user noted, urging others to watch the film with a crowd, as it delivers surprises that are best experienced with an audience.

Another user appreciated the film’s modern take on manipulation and control, calling it an "unnerving, hilarious, and devilishly deceiving" experience. They were impressed with the steady pace of the story and the dark humor that underpinned the film's exploration of complex themes.

Finally, one user expressed their excitement for the film, declaring that Companion redeemed January with its perfect mix of horror and comedy. They found the film genuinely funny at times and praised the chemistry between Sophie Thatcher and Jack Quaid. "The supporting cast was a lot of fun," the user added, giving the film high marks for its overall entertainment value.

Companion: Plot In Companion, Iris (Sophie Thatcher) and her boyfriend Josh (Jack Quaid) arrive at a secluded lake house for a getaway with friends. What starts as a lighthearted, sweet visit quickly turns into a nightmare when Iris discovers a shocking truth—she’s not a human, but a custom-built sex bot designed by Josh. Programmed to be a docile and intelligent companion, Iris realizes her memories and emotions are fabricated, including her love for Josh.

Also Read | Acclaimed films begin to find new home on streaming services

As Iris grapples with her new reality, tensions rise within the group. Things take a darker turn when someone is murdered, and Iris begins to question her existence, her programming, and her freedom. The movie explores themes of artificial intelligence and human relationships in a near-future setting, where bots are accepted as companions. As Iris escapes her pre-programmed limitations, the group’s hidden secrets unravel, leading to a shocking and violent series of events.