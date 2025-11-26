‘Completely made up’: Karoline Leavitt says Trump ‘laughed’ at report of him weighing Kash Patel's removal from FBI

The White House on Tuesday rejected the report which claimed that US President Donald Trump is considering removing Kash Patel as FBI director in the coming months, and termed it a completely made-up story.

According to the MS Now report, which cited three people without being named, the President and his top aides have grown increasingly frustrated by the unflattering headlines Kash Patel has recently generated.

The report claimed that Patel has come under scrutiny for his stewardship of bureau resources, including his girlfriend’s security detail.

However, reacting to the report, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shared a photo of Kash Patel and Donald Trump, saying this story is completely made up.

“In fact, when this Fake News published, I was in the Oval Office, where President Trump was meeting with his law enforcement team, including FBI Director Kash Patel.”

Leavitt claimed that when she read the headline to the President, he laughed and said: “What? That’s totally false. Come on Kash, let’s take a picture to show them you’re doing a great job!”

“Do not believe the Fake News!,” she further added.

In September, Trump praised Kash Patel for swift action in arresting shooter involved in Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

"I am very proud of the FBI. Kash—and everyone else—they have done a great job," said Trump.

The MS Now report also claimed that top FBI official Andrew Bailey is being considered as the logical replacement.

Bailey has served as a distinguished attorney general for Missouri and is a decorated war veteran.

In August, the Trump administration named Bailey to a new post of co-deputy director of the FBI alongside Dan Bongino.

After Bailey's appointment, Patel had said Bailey would be an "integral part" of the agency's mission.

Earlier this month, the FBI Agents Association slammed Kash Patel, after the bureau fired, unfired and then re-fired several FBI agents who had worked on cases targeting US President Donald Trump or his allies.