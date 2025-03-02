The 97th Academy Awards will see Conan O’Brien take on one of Hollywood’s most prestigious roles—hosting the Oscars for the first time. Known for his sharp wit, self-deprecating humor, and decades-long career in television, Conan O’Brien brings a unique comedic style to the ceremony, making his hosting debut a highly anticipated event.

A seasoned entertainer Conan O’Brien is no stranger to hosting major award shows. The former Tonight Show and Late Night host previously led the Emmy Awards in 2002 and 2006, earning praise for his quick improvisation and satirical takes on Hollywood and pop culture. His experience in handling live events makes him a solid choice to helm the biggest night in film.

The comedian and former late-night talk show personality was handpicked by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to be the host for the 97th Academy Awards, which recognizes artistic and technical excellence in the film industry.

“We are thrilled and honored to have the incomparable Conan O’Brien host the Oscars this year,” said Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang in a statement in November 2024. “He is the perfect person to help lead our global celebration of film with his brilliant humor, his love of movies, and his live TV expertise.”

Oscars executive producers Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan added, “Conan has all the qualities of a great Oscars host—he is incredibly witty, charismatic, and funny and has proven himself to be a master of live event television.”

A comeback to the spotlight Since concluding his TBS talk show "Conan" in 2021, O’Brien has focused on his hugely successful podcast, “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend,” and various comedy ventures. His return to a global stage like the Oscars marks a major moment in his career, proving his enduring relevance in entertainment.

O'Brien acknowledged the significance of the role and the challenges that come with it. "I think as host I cannot ignore the moment we're in right now, but also it's threading a needle," he said at a press conference. "I want to do it with humor and also make sure the night doesn't drift into only about that.”

The comedian also promised a festive night, a luxurious tuxedo custom-made for him by a Los Angeles designer, and “for the first time in my career—incredible lighting.”

A night to remember With A-list stars, musical performances, and high-stakes awards, O’Brien’s presence as host is expected to inject humor and unpredictability into the ceremony. He has already teased that he will take lighthearted jabs at Hollywood figures such as Ron Howard and Tom Hanks, joking, “I’m going to take ‘em both down.”

The Oscars 2025 will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday (March 2, 2025) at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, with the official live red carpet show airing at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT. The event will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised in more than 200 territories worldwide.