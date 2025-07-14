Conor McGregor accused by rapper Azealia Banks of sending explicit images and making threats online

Controversial New York rapper Azealia Banks has publicly accused former UFC star Conor McGregor of sending her explicit images without consent and threatening her not to speak about it.

The 34-year-old artist shared screenshots and comments on her official X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday, alleging that the former MMA fighter had sent her unsolicited nude photos.

In one of her posts, Banks wrote: “How you gonna send a b***h some crooked d**k pics then threaten her not to tell. Ngga do you know who the f**k I am? This is HARAM (sic),” referencing the Islamic term for something forbidden or sinful.

A screenshot of Azealia Banks' post of Conor McGregor.

Banks, who grew up in Harlem and is known for her outspoken persona, further criticised McGregor’s appearance and referenced his political aspirations. “Like how are you really going to sexually harass me with the potato farmer d**k then threaten me not to tell???? Honey…… ain’t u trying to be the president of Ireland? (sic)” she posted, adding a comment about his skin: “Use some f*****g sunscreen damn (sic).”

One of the alleged messages sent with the explicit content reportedly read: “Don’t be a rat, because all rats end up caught (sic).”

Following the backlash, McGregor reportedly deleted the images and unfollowed Banks on social media. The Irish athlete, who has been out of the UFC for over four years, has not issued a public response to the allegations.

This incident comes only six months after McGregor was ordered to pay nearly €200,000 in damages to a woman who accused him of rape in Ireland. He is also facing an ongoing legal case in the United States, where he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a restroom at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.