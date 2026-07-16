Consulate General of India in San Francisco expresses grief over the stabbing of Indian-origin man in Utah

The Consulate General of India in San Francisco on Wednesday expressed grief over the stabbing of an Indian national in Utah, saying it is in close contact with the victim's family and is extending all possible consular assistance.

“The Consulate General of India in San Francisco is deeply saddened by the tragic stabbing incident involving an Indian national in Utah. The Consulate is in close contact with the friends and family and stands ready to provide all possible consular assistance. We remain engaged with local authorities and will continue to monitor the matter closely,” the Consulate wrote on X.

Also Read | Trump rejects plan to halt ICE traffic stops

According to court documents, cited by The New York Times, the victim, identified as Syed Sohail Uddin, an Indian-origin Muslim worker, was hospitalized with multiple stab wounds after an attack at the Valley Fair Mall in Utah on Monday evening (local time), reported ANI.

The suspect, identified as Peter Micheal Larsen, allegedly interrogated the victim about his identity before attacking him. Court filings state that Larsen admitted he attempted to assassinate the victim because of his Islamic faith.

The NYT reported that Larsen made this statement after being booked into Salt Lake County Metro Jail on Monday evening on suspicion of attempted murder, claiming openly that he sees himself as a “catalyst” who intends to kill all Muslims.

Co-worker Luna Nunez, who said that Larsen asked the victim about “where he was from, his name, and if he was Muslim”.

Eyewitness told the NYT that once Larsen confirmed the victim’s faith, he drew a knife and repeatedly stabbed him, stopping only when bystanders intervened and seized the weapon. Mall worker Salvador Mendez described the arrest as “chilling,” saying Larsen was covered in blood and “looked at us with hatred.”

Also Read | ICE agent fatally shoots man during immigration operation in Maine

Local community gripped by fear Uddin is currently fighting for his life in the hospital. His employer and family friend, Adnan Mohammed, told the NYT it was a miracle he survived given the extent of his injuries. He said the attack left him fearful for his children’s safety and traumatized by the amount of blood at the scene.

The local community is also said to be gripped by fear as a result of the attack, with this being another case of rising xenophobic violence in the country.

Also Read | US Supreme Court clears Trump immigration moves on TPS and asylum policy