Costco faces $14M lawsuit after California shopper ‘permanently’ injured in store accident

A California woman has filed a $14 million lawsuit against Costco, alleging the retail giant's negligence caused a heavy liquor cabinet to fall on her during a shopping trip, resulting in severe injuries, as per multiple reports.

Sadie Novotny of Santa Rosa filed the complaint on April 29, accusing Costco of general negligence, premises liability, and products liability stemming from the March 22 incident at a local Costco store.

Incident details According to the lawsuit, Novotny was shopping with her husband when a display cabinet suddenly fell on her “without warning.”

Costco’s own incident report, attached to the lawsuit, notes that Novotny said she and her husband were trying to purchase the liquor cabinet when the floor model toppled over. She reportedly caught the cabinet and pushed it back, but immediately experienced pain in her right shoulder, forearm, hand, fingers, and lower back.

Safety issues and store liability The lawsuit claims the cabinet was in a “dangerous and/or precarious position” due to its thin legs and unstable placement on a worn wooden pallet. It further alleges that Costco failed to properly secure the display or train employees in merchandise safety protocols.

As a result of the accident, Novotny says she suffered “multiple, permanent and catastrophic” injuries, including a traumatic brain injury.