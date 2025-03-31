Could Donald Trump run for third term? He says ‘there are methods’ to make it happen and ‘is not joking’

US President Donald Trump did not dismiss the idea of pursuing a third term in the White House, despite the 22nd Amendment of the US Constitution prohibiting it. Trump claimed there were "methods" for making it happen and emphasised that he was "not joking."

"A lot of people want me to do it," Trump said in an interview with NBC News. "But, I mean, I basically tell them we have a long way to go, you know, it’s very early in the administration. I’m focused on the current," he added, referring to his current term.

Possible strategy: JD Vance as a successor To a question about a potential scenario in which his Vice President JD Vance could run for office and later transfer power to him, Trump acknowledged this as a possibility.

"That’s one," Trump said when questioned about the strategy. "There are methods which you could do it," he added, leaving the door open for speculation.

Third-term hint not new This is not the first time Trump has hinted at the possibility of a third presidency. He has previously suggested that he should receive additional terms due to what he considers unfair treatment during his first presidency.

When asked about seeking another term, the president replied, “I like working.”

"I’m not joking," Trump reiterated during the interview. However, he also attempted to downplay the discussion, stating, "It is far too early to think about it."

Constitutional hurdles The 22nd Amendment of the US Constitution, ratified in 1951, explicitly limits presidents to two terms in office.

Ratified in 1951 following Franklin D. Roosevelt’s four consecutive election victories, the 22nd Amendment states that “no person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.”

Abolishing the two-term limit would be extremely challenging, as it would require either a two-thirds majority in Congress or approval from two-thirds of the states to convene a constitutional convention. Any proposed amendment would then need ratification by three-quarters of the states.