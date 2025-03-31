Could Donald Trump run for third term? He says ‘there are methods’ to make it happen and ‘is not joking’

  • US President Donald Trump has once again hinted at the possibility of a third term, despite the constitutional two-term limit. In an interview, he claimed “there are methods” to make it happen and said that he was “not joking.”

Written By Ravi Hari
Updated31 Mar 2025, 05:06 AM IST
While Donald Trump insisted he was “not joking,” about seeking a third term, he also said it was too early to focus on 2028. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein - file photo
While Donald Trump insisted he was “not joking,” about seeking a third term, he also said it was too early to focus on 2028. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein - file photo(REUTERS)

US President Donald Trump did not dismiss the idea of pursuing a third term in the White House, despite the 22nd Amendment of the US Constitution prohibiting it. Trump claimed there were "methods" for making it happen and emphasised that he was "not joking."

"A lot of people want me to do it," Trump said in an interview with NBC News. "But, I mean, I basically tell them we have a long way to go, you know, it’s very early in the administration. I’m focused on the current," he added, referring to his current term.

Possible strategy: JD Vance as a successor

To a question about a potential scenario in which his Vice President JD Vance could run for office and later transfer power to him, Trump acknowledged this as a possibility.

"That’s one," Trump said when questioned about the strategy. "There are methods which you could do it," he added, leaving the door open for speculation.

Third-term hint not new

This is not the first time Trump has hinted at the possibility of a third presidency. He has previously suggested that he should receive additional terms due to what he considers unfair treatment during his first presidency.

When asked about seeking another term, the president replied, “I like working.”

"I’m not joking," Trump reiterated during the interview. However, he also attempted to downplay the discussion, stating, "It is far too early to think about it."

Constitutional hurdles

The 22nd Amendment of the US Constitution, ratified in 1951, explicitly limits presidents to two terms in office.

Ratified in 1951 following Franklin D. Roosevelt’s four consecutive election victories, the 22nd Amendment states that “no person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.”

Abolishing the two-term limit would be extremely challenging, as it would require either a two-thirds majority in Congress or approval from two-thirds of the states to convene a constitutional convention. Any proposed amendment would then need ratification by three-quarters of the states.

Trump's repeated teasing of a third term suggests that the topic is not entirely off the table. As the 2028 election cycle approaches, the conversation around Trump’s potential plans is likely to continue, keeping both supporters and critics on high alert.

Also Read | ‘Putin knows I’m angry’: Trump warns of tariffs on oil if Russia fails on peace

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsNewsUs NewsCould Donald Trump run for third term? He says ‘there are methods’ to make it happen and ‘is not joking’
MoreLess
First Published:31 Mar 2025, 03:08 AM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in News

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.