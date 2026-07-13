Could Lindsey Graham's sister replace him in Senate? Her emotional reaction after Trump's endorsement

US President Donald Trump on Monday (July 13) endorsed the late Senator Lindsey Graham's sister, Darline Graham Nordone, to serve as South Carolina's interim senator, as Republicans prepare for a special election to fill the seat permanently.

Trump urged South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster to appoint Nordone to complete the remainder of Graham's term, which expires in January.

McMaster is expected to announce his decision later on Monday.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Who did Donald Trump endorse as interim senator after Lindsey Graham's death? ⌵ Donald Trump endorsed Darline Graham Nordone, Lindsey Graham's sister, to serve as South Carolina's interim senator following Graham's passing. 2 What is the process for appointing an interim senator in South Carolina? ⌵ In South Carolina, the governor appoints an interim senator to serve until the remainder of the deceased senator's term ends, which in Graham's case is January. 3 How will the special election for Lindsey Graham's Senate seat be conducted? ⌵ The special election for Graham's seat will begin with a candidate filing period on July 21, followed by primaries on August 11, a possible runoff on August 25, and the general election on November 3. 4 Why are several prominent Republicans considering running for Lindsey Graham's Senate seat? ⌵ With Lindsey Graham's unexpected death, several prominent Republicans see an opportunity to secure one of South Carolina's safest GOP Senate seats in the upcoming special election. 5 What relationship did Lindsey Graham have with his sister Darline Graham Nordone? ⌵ Lindsey Graham raised Darline Graham Nordone after their parents passed away when they were young, and they maintained a close bond throughout his life and political career.

"I recommended, to Governor Henry McMaster, Lindsey Graham's wonderful sister, Darline, to serve as interim Senator from the Great State of South Carolina. This would be a fabulous tribute to Lindsey, who loved her dearly!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The recommendation comes two days after Graham died at the age of 71 following a ruptured aorta caused by chronic heart disease, according to preliminary findings from the Washington medical examiner.

Trump proposes family tribute Trump's endorsement highlights the close bond between Graham and his sister.

After their parents died when they were young, Graham became his sister's legal guardian and helped raise her. The siblings remained close throughout his political career, with Nordone accompanying him as he filed for reelection earlier this year.

Nordone said she was still processing the loss. "Actually, I'm just kind of like devastated right now," she told The New York Post.

Governor to make interim appointment Under South Carolina law, Governor Henry McMaster will appoint an interim senator to serve until the remainder of Graham's term ends in January.

The appointment is separate from the special election process that will determine who serves the next full Senate term.

A one-week filing period for the Republican special primary begins on July 21. The special primary is scheduled for August 11, with a runoff, if necessary, on August 25. The general election is set for November 3.

Republican contenders emerge While Trump has recommended Nordone for the interim appointment, several prominent Republicans are weighing bids for the full Senate term.

Potential contenders include:

-Pamela Evette, South Carolina's lieutenant governor, who recently lost the Republican gubernatorial runoff but is reportedly receiving encouragement to enter the Senate race.

-Nancy Mace, the congresswoman from South Carolina, who has indicated she is considering running in the special election, although she has ruled herself out for the interim appointment.

-Ralph Norman, another Republican congressman, has also been mentioned as a possible candidate.

-Russell Fry, a two-term congressman and close Trump ally, is viewed as another potential contender.

-Former Congressman Trey Gowdy has also been mentioned in Republican circles as a possible candidate.

Also Read | Lindsey Graham represented the arc of his party

Several names rule themselves out Not every prominent Republican is expected to enter the race.

Representative Joe Wilson said he intends to remain in the House of Representatives because of Republicans' narrow majority.

"My goal is to remain in the House to keep his two-vote majority for the American people!!!" Wilson wrote after speaking with Trump.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has also reportedly ruled himself out despite receiving inquiries about the vacancy, choosing instead to remain in the Trump administration.

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley has likewise said she has no plans to seek the Senate seat.

Democrats see an opening The vacancy has injected uncertainty into South Carolina politics just months before the general election.