Could US Senate block Trump’s Greenland ambitions? Lawmakers signal showdown over war powers

Bipartisan leadership in the US Senate signalled on Wednesday that lawmakers are preparing for a potential floor vote on legislation designed to curb President Donald Trump’s authority to pursue military or territorial action aimed at acquiring Greenland, the vast Arctic territory of Denmark, Reuters reported.

The announcement follows a wave of international concern over Donald Trump’s renewed push to gain control of mineral-rich Arctic island Greenland— a strategy that has alarmed allies and triggered discussions in both Europe and Capitol Hill.

War Powers in the Spotlight Senator Tim Kaine, a Virginia Democrat, and Republican Senator Rand Paul indicated that proposals could be forthcoming to assert congressional oversight over any executive action affecting sovereign nations, Reuters reported.

These would include war powers resolutions explicitly addressing possible actions involving not just Greenland, but other countries such as Cuba, Mexico, Colombia and Nigeria, Kaine said.

“I just don’t know who’s necessarily going to be leading all of them, because I will likely be at least a co-sponsor and probably leading some,” Kaine told reporters as senators weighed a separate vote on limiting military action in Venezuela without congressional approval.

Rand Paul, who co-sponsored the Venezuela war powers measure, voiced scepticism about military threats toward Greenland and emphasised diplomacy. “If I wanted to buy Greenland, I’d be doing PR events up there… that there’d be great benefits to be under our defence umbrella,” he said.

Starkly Divided Foreign Policy Debate President Trump’s comments on acquiring Greenland have struck a divisive chord. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed plans to meet Danish officials next week to discuss US interest in the territory, underlining Washington’s continued push even amid pushback from Copenhagen and other NATO partners.

The White House also stated that discussions are underway about purchasing Greenland, citing its strategic position and resource wealth — yet it has not ruled out other means.

European leaders, including France and Germany, are reported to be formulating coordinated responses should the United States take significant action.

Meanwhile, European Council President Antonio Costa reaffirmed that “Greenland belongs to its people and has full EU support,” reinforcing the principle that any decision about the island must rest with its inhabitants and Denmark’s government.

Constitutional Authority and International Ramifications At the core of the Senate debate are constitutional questions about war powers. Under the US Constitution, only Congress may declare war — a point Kaine and others have repeatedly emphasised as they seek to check presidential military action without legislative approval.