Covid Shots for Kids Still Recommended by US Pediatric Group in Break With CDC

The American Academy of Pediatrics updated its recommendations for immunizations Tuesday, including Covid shots for healthy kids, differing from advice from the federal government.

The group said it recommends the Covid shot for children ages 6 to 23 months. Earlier this year, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. changed course, saying healthy kids and pregnant women should not receive the vaccine.

A has released its own recommendations since the 1930s. This year, the group broke from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after Kennedy replaced the members of an influential vaccine panel with people who have spread misinformation around vaccines. The revamped Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices — or ACIP — said it would reevaluate the childhood immunization schedule at a meeting in June.

“The A will continue to provide recommendations for immunizations that are rooted in science and are in the best interest of the health of infants, children and adolescents,” said the group’s President Susan Kressly in a statement.

In May, the CDC updated its website to say healthy children “may receive Covid-19 vaccination, informed by the clinical judgment of a health-care provider.” Previously, it recommended everyone 6 months or older get vaccinated.

For other vaccines, A removed a hepatitis vaccine that is no longer available, and recommended children under 8 months old receive the RSV vaccine and calls for influenza shots for children as young as 6 months ahead of the flu season. Kids between 9 to 12 years old should receive the human papillomavirus vaccine, up from the previous recommendation of a starting dose at 11 years.

The changes in vaccination schedules comes as confusion mounts for parents. ACIP decides which shots will be covered by insurance companies or federally funded through the Vaccines for Children Program. By breaking with ACIP, questions remain on which shots will be covered by insurance or readily available in clinics.

“The A urges every insurer to cover all the vaccines that are included in this immunization schedule,” Kressly said.

